The board of trustees of the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District has set a special meeting for noon on Nov. 25 to review a resume and approve a contract for an outside investigator. The meeting is being held at the district headquarters, 3155 N. Genoa-Clay Center Rd.
The board may hold part of the meeting in executive session.
Stressful. Can't wait for it to be over.
(3 Votes)
50%
I don't celebrate them.
(0 Votes)
0%
524122357[{"id":"296","title":"Fun. I hate to see it end.","votes":"3","pct":50,"type":"x","order":"1","resources":[]},{"id":"297","title":"Stressful. Can't wait for it to be over.","votes":"3","pct":50,"type":"x","order":"2","resources":[]},{"id":"298","title":"I don't celebrate them.","votes":"0","pct":0,"type":"x","order":"3","resources":[]}]["#194e84","#3b6b9c","#1f242a","#37414a","#60bb22","#f2babb"]sbar160160/component/communitypolls/vote/108-holidaysNo answer selected. Please try again.Thank you for your vote.AnswersVotes