Special meeting

        The board of trustees of the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District has set a special meeting for noon on Nov. 25 to review a resume and approve a contract for an outside investigator. The meeting is being held at the district headquarters, 3155 N. Genoa-Clay Center Rd.

        The board may hold part of the meeting in executive session.

       

 
 

