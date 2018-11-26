Lake Erie working group to meet

Share

Representatives from six businesses and organizations will provide testimony Nov. 26 before the Toward a Cleaner Lake Erie Working Group Committee of the Ohio legislature.

The committee is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. in the hearing room of the Senate Finance Committee.

Representatives from the Lake Erie Foundation, Watershed Demonstration Farms Network and Scotts Miracle-Gro have been invited to provide testimony along with Michael Graham, a partner with Harmony Soil, LLC, Joe Greco, president of BEG Group and Watershed Demonstration Farms Network.

The bipartisan working group was formed this summer to study issues facing the long-term health of Lake Erie.

The group held its first meeting in August.

Cathan Kress, Dean of the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the Ohio State University, testified at the meeting and stressed the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach to taking on problems in the lake and the state’s rivers and streams.

Research at Ohio State is focused on understanding the causes of the toxic algal blooms and the economic impact, she told the panel.

Senate members of the group include Randy Gardner, Bowing Green; Edna Brown, Toledo; Bob Peterson, Washington Court House; Bob Hackett, London; Matt Dolan, Chagrin Falls; Rob McColley, Napoleon, and Michael Skindell, Lakewood.

Members from the House of Representatives include Steve Arndt, Port Clinton; Jim Hoops, Napoleon; Michael Sheehy, Oregon; John Patterson, Jefferson; Kyle Koehler, Springfield, and Brian Hill, Zanesville.

Arndt last week said the group visited farm fields during its second meeting to view on-site research efforts.

“We are trying to gather information from a broad sector,” he said. “As far as meeting the target phosphorus application rate, we’re actually there. But what’s becoming more apparent is the application rate tied to the nutrient management plan on target; it’s becoming more apparent it’s more of a water control issue. So that becomes even more important as far as placement of the nutrient.

“On the last tour I asked a professor from Ohio State about the discussion on phosphorus levels but there isn’t a whole lot of discussion about nitrogen. He thought that was a good question from the perspective that researchers know phosphorus is one of the drivers, there is concern they may be underestimating the impact on the algal blooms from nitrogen. We know in salt water, nitrogen is more of a problem than phosphorus.”