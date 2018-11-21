Fireman remembered for his enthusiasm

Share

A member of the Carroll Township Volunteer Fire Department, who died in an accident while responding to an emergency call, is being remembered as someone always willing to do what was asked of him.

Daniel J. Lucius, 33, planned to continue his training as a firefighter, said Lt. Clayton Finken, the department’s public information officer, who said Lucius is also remembered fondly as someone fascinated by the department’s operations and wanting to learn more.

Finken said Lucius was the first firefighter in the department to die in the line of duty.

“Our squad had already left the station and Dan was going to meet us at the home where a medical emergency had been called in,” Finken said, adding Lucius was driving his personal vehicle, a pick-up truck.

On Nov. 15, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from a motorist who said he had crashed his vehicle into a pond near Wall Street and Toussaint Club Road in the township.

When deputies arrived they found the vehicle fully submerged in the pond north of Wall Street. But it wasn’t until Carroll Township fire crews with cold water gear arrived were they able to pull Lucius from the vehicle.

Township emergency medical service personnel began resuscitation measures and transported him to Magruder Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Lucius joined the department in June 2017.

A graduate of Oak Harbor High School and Penta Career Center, he was employed at Riverview Industries.

“Dan was always motivated, always enthusiastic. He had a bright smile and contagious laugh. The loss is great,” Finken said.

According to his obituary, Lucius was preparing for his first appearance in the Playmakers Civic Theatre in Port Clinton.

Visitation was set for Nov. 23 in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor, and a funeral mass for Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church.

The township fire department will conduct a final call service at the Salem Township Union Cemetery.