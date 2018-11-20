Fallen fireman to be honored

Share

A firefighter funeral for Dan J. Lucius, a member of the Carroll Township Emergency Medical & Fire Service who was killed in an accident while responding to an emergency call, is being planned.

Fire departments wishing to participate in the funeral should contact the staging officer, Chief Josh Hartbarger at 419-262-6502 or jhartbarger@whitehouseoh.gov with an estimate of personnel and apparatus expected to attend.

Firefighters wishing to pay respects may do so at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, on Nov. 23 from 2-8 p.m. A firefighter walk-through will be held to honor Lucius and conclude the public visitation at 7:45 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Nov. 24. A mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 215 N. Church St., Oak Harbor. Departments participating in the service should have their personnel and apparatus at the church by 9 a.m.