More deer and coyotes observed in Oregon

At a recent Oregon City Council meeting, there was a discussion about whether there are coyote and deer problems in the area.

“In the past week, I’ve probably had more people ask me about coyotes than I have in years,” said Councilman Steve Hornyak. “Are we seeing an increase in population in the area or is it just more visible? I’ve never had that many comments about coyotes in Oregon, knowing they’re there. They seem to be more prevalent right now.”

City Administrator Mike Beazley said coyotes live in all 88 counties in Ohio.

“They have lived around here for many decades. Their population tends to go up or down depending on whether the predator or hunter population is active,” said Beazley. “We haven’t had a lot of calls here. There have been a couple calls at the office.”

Spotting coyotes is no different, he said, than seeing squirrels, bats, skunks, ducks, possums, and deer.

“We don’t have a great plan to deal with coyotes, just like we don’t have any plans for [feral]cats. Those are the challenges we face as we go forward. It’s the natural part of living in Oregon. We have not been aware of any damage from them or problems with them, except it’s a little disquieting to see them loping down your street from time to time. If anyone has a particular suggestion, we’ll look at it. But it’s part of living.”

He added that his son who lives in Sylvania saw one go through his property. “It’s part of living in the region. There’s a lot more around here than when I was a child.”

“The feral cat problem has been eliminated, I think,” joked Councilman Terry Reeves.

“Funny how one takes care of the other,” quipped Hornyak.

Deer

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn, who lives on Bayshore Road, said she has noticed an increase in the deer population near her home.

From the time her family moved to Bayshore in 1987 until the present, she has frequently seen a number of deer in her yard eating pansies by her garage, she said.

“There are so many of them anymore. What I really worry about more than the intrusion onto private property is the deer jumping out onto the roads. There’s a huge growing population. I think at some point it’s something that will have to be dealt with. It’s not a fun thing to even think about. I don’t know about coyotes, Steve, but I can tell you the numbers of deer are way, way up, beyond anything we’ve ever seen before. It seems to continue to grow. I think it’s going to come back to bite us and will require that we do something. I think it’s intrusive and a safety issue. I don’t even know where they are crossing. They’re crossing literally almost everywhere,” said Bihn.

She recalled hitting a deer after leaving a council meeting about four years ago.

“The side of my car was hit, right across from the Lake Erie Center,” she said. “It just darted out, hit my car, and there was a lot of damage. And that was four years ago. I can tell you there are three to four times as many deer today than what we saw three to four years ago.”

“It’s a challenging issue in communities that have confronted it,” said Beazley. “My proposal is to introduce a couple of wolf packs into the community, but I was shut down by the mayor,” joked Beazley. “I thought that would solve the coyote and deer problem. But these are tough issues to deal with.”

“But then we would be left with wolves,” said Councilman James Seaman.

Seaman added that motorists can get deer whistles attached to their vehicles to scare away deer.

“When you move, it whistles, and scare the deer away.”