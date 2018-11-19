Oregon plans more improvements on Navarre Ave.

Share

Oregon is seeking a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation to improve the intersection of Coy Road and Navarre Avenue.

“We just gave a presentation to ODOT to try and get funding for the intersection of Coy and Navarre,” said Public Service Director Paul Roman at a recent council meeting. “Hopefully, we’ll be successful on that. It would be safety funding that would pay for 90 percent.”

The improvements would include new traffic signalization changes and dedicated turn lanes.

Plans at the intersection also include the installation of underground aerial lines and a water line replacement.

“Construction is very busy this year. It’s been very difficult to get a design off in terms of putting the aerial lines underground,” said Roman. “But we are going to put that in the 2019 budget to try and do that.”

Safety project

The city last year completed the Navarre Avenue Safety Improvement Project, which implemented various safety and aesthetic improvements along Navarre Avenue between I-280 and Isaac Streets Drive to reduce crashes and improve safety. The city received grant funding from the Federal Highway Administration through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for the project.

The city plans to extend the Navarre Avenue improvements from Isaac Streets Drive to Coy. Long term, the city is looking at extending the improvements further down Navarre.

Underground utility work will have to be completed first before the rest of the improvements are made, said Roman.

“We have waterline replacement that will go from Isaac Streets Drive all the way to Lallendorf. That’s a lot of underground work,” said Roman. “So that work we need to do first. Hopefully, with that work and underground aerial work occurring in 2019, I believe we’ll get the grant funding and hopefully improve Coy and Navarre. We would still continue to get grant funding to do the rest of Navarre.”

The Navarre Safety Improvement project included the construction of a median along Navarre Avenue, bulb out and median openings to accommodate U-turns and emergency access, and the construction of a public road to the Freeway strip mall that improves access to area businesses as well as provides access for emergency vehicles. Other improvements included upgraded traffic signals, the addition of a second left turn lane for southbound Wheeling Street, resurfacing to improve pavement skid resistance, waterline replacement and other related work.

Beautification

City Administrator Mike Beazley said he’s received positive feedback from the public on the Navarre Avenue improvements.

“The other morning last week, the mayor and I were in the office, and a gentleman who lives in Downtown Toledo who does his shopping in Oregon stopped in to tell us how nice everything looked. He just came in to tell us that. We were surprised to have a visit. But we’re aware of that as we look at opportunities in the Wheeling, Navarre, Dustin and Isaac Streets Drive area. There’s some opportunities for the growing population in Downtown Toledo to come here and be customers,” said Beazley.

Councilman James Seaman said making improvements will also attract developers to the area.

“We’re trying to attract developers, requesting they give us proposals for land. When they come in and see flowers, banners and lights, it makes the city look friendly and attractive, besides improving our quality of life. It’s a very important aspect of our community,” said Seaman.

“I totally agree when you get off I-280 and come into Oregon, it’s much better than it’s been,” said Councilwoman Sandy Bihn. “But coming into Oregon down Navarre Avenue to Coy, it’s a whole different experience. It’s just like night and day, the impression it makes.”