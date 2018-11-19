Lake Twp.: EPA OK with leaves on township field

Share

Leaves being collected by Lake Township crews and deposited on a township-owned field will be tilled into the field next year.

Township officials have notified the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency of their intent to till the leaves next spring or summer into a parcel near the intersection of Walbridge and Lemoyne roads, adjacent to the township cemetery, Dina Pierce, a spokesman for the Ohio EPA, said last week.

“This practice is allowed under an exemption in Ohio solid waste regulations that allows yard waste to be used as a soil amendment. Ohio EPA staff will follow up next spring or summer to make sure the leaves are tilled in,” Pierce said.

The Ohio Administrative Code states that yard wastes can be applied to land for purposes including, but not limited to, use as a soil amendment, agricultural and horticultural applications, or land reclamation, provided that such land application does not create a nuisance or health hazard.

The property is zoned R-2 residential.

The township in years past had been depositing leaves at the Woodville Road Nursery but Mark Hummer, township administrator, said last month that crews instead will be using the 6.5-acre township site for disposing of the leaves.

Hummer made his comments in response to a complaint from a Bailey Road resident who again contested the rezoning of two parcels along Woodville Road from R-2 residential to B-2 general commercial. The parcels are owned by Jim Mlynek, who owns the nursery and requested the zoning change.

Mlynek uses the parcels to temporarily store piles of leaves before composting them at his nursery on the other side of Woodville Road.

One reason for the township using its own field, Hummer said at the time, was the township board of trustees has been accused of preferential treatment in the zoning matter because it had been taking its leaves to Mlynek in the past.

The township purchased the parcel at Walbridge/Lemoyne roads in 2017 with the intent of expanding the cemetery when needed.

Mlynek purchased the two parcels along Woodville Road last year.

During the zoning hearing he said he’s been accepting leaves for years from the township and other communities, including the City of Oregon, without charging a disposal fee.