Endorsement for trail plan sought

Now that the Ottawa County commissioners have endorsed a plan for a bike/pedestrian trail, a steering committee will begin the process of seeking endorsements from local governments, Linda Amos, of Poggemeyer Design Group, said last week.

She said a meeting will be held with the project’s steering committee of local officials and residents.

“We hope to have endorsement from as many local governments and agencies in the county as possible. We meet with the committee to discuss the process after Thanksgiving,” she said.

The commissioners on Nov. 8 approved a resolution that says the Ottawa County Active Transportation Plan was developed “…to build a consensus on a clear county-wide vision for safe, user oriented bicycle/pedestrian facilities in Ottawa County that build on existing trails, recreation areas, historic and natural preservation sites.”

The county was awarded a grant of $48,750 from the Ohio Department of Transportation to fund the planning process and consulting services.

A draft of the plan was unveiled this summer at an open house where the public had an opportunity to offer comment.

One option under consideration is an east-west corridor that generally follows the route of the Portage River.

Another corridor would link Port Clinton and Marblehead.

A link between the villages of Elmore and Genoa – a continuation of the North Coast Inland Trail – is already planned.

Earlier this year, the Ohio legislature launched a new website to promote Ohio’s public recreation trails.

Last year, a Trails Caucus was formed, bringing together a bi-partisan group of lawmakers to collaborate on outdoor and trail-related issues