Benton-Carroll-Salem: Past cuts to be front and center in next levy request

In the wake of the defeat of an income tax levy on the Nov. 6 ballot, the Benton-Carroll-Salem school board and administration are planning their next move to go before voters with another request.

Voters rejected the request for a 1 percent tax on earned income by a 323-vote margin; 2,147 for to 2,470 against, according to unofficial results.

As the board weighs its options, Guy Parmigian, district superintendent, said the administration will emphasize the spending cuts that have been made when going to the public for additional tax revenues.

Calling the district’s situation a “revenue issue, not a spending issue,” the superintendent has compiled a list of the cuts.

In 2012, the board approved staffing reductions, eliminating 40 positions and closing school buildings. The moves lowered payroll costs by about $1.8 million from $11.5 million to $9.7 million.

That level of personnel expenditures has been maintained at that same level over the past six years, Parmigian said.

And since 2012 there have been more than 10 other positions eliminated, including one librarian/media specialist, one special education teacher, one English/Language Arts teacher, one French teacher, one full-time bus mechanic, one full-time maintenance employee, one athletic director/director of maintenance, three bus drivers and one elementary reading teacher.

In addition, all employees, including administrators, teachers and support staff accepted no increases in their base pay during some of those years and a five to 10 percent portion of administrative pay, including that of the superintendent and treasurer, was moved to an unguaranteed merit system.

“This new merit pay system rewards our administrators if they are innovative, efficient and student-centered. It means that our administrators must perform at high levels to earn their full salary rather than leaving it simply guaranteed,” Parmigian said. “This merit pay system for school administrators is not very common in Ohio. We have built a culture where staff know they have to do more with less, period. This has not been easy. There have been some pains to this. Yet, our staff has embraced it. It shows when you look at the performance of our students.”

The school board is scheduled to meet Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

The district is feeling the effect of the devaluation of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station and the resulting loss of about $4.6 million annually in property tax revenues.

Another hit to the school district came with the state phasing out the reimbursement payments that were designed to offset the end of the public utility tangible personal property tax. The B-C-S administration is estimating the district will have lost about $4.5 million when the phase-out is complete in 2030.

A three-year “bridge payment’ from the state of approximately $1.8 million per year will help, Parmigian said, but is only a temporary measure. It expires in 2021.

He said the board will study voting results in each of the district’s precincts before deciding how to proceed.