Marina District: Vertical development in the spring, mayor says

After decades of waiting for vertical development on the 127-acre Marina District, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says it is finally going to happen in 2019.

Speaking to about 50 guests at the Birmingham Development Corporation meeting, he cites a meeting he had with developer Frank Kass of Columbus-based Continental Real Estate Companies, which plans to develop housing and retail that will complement a Metropark on the riverfront property in East Toledo.

The Marina District is the name once given to that property, but that could change when Metroparks Toledo pick a name for their park.

“I think 2019 is going to be a big year for the riverfront development, which I sometimes call the Marina project,” Kapszukiewicz said. “It took a long time, but I talked to the developer because it’s a two-part development. You have a 70-acre Metropark and you have a sort of housing component down to the bridge close to where the Sports Arena used to be.

“I talked to him at the beginning of the year and he said, ‘We are going to break ground in April.’ I suppose I should have asked him for clarification on what year he meant. I certainly thought 2018 was the year he had in mind,” the Toledo mayor continued, saying Kass meant in 2019.

“This year, I am certain since all the legal transfers have taken place that you will see that project begin in earnest next year, and I believe there will parts of it that will be completed by the end of the year, but the full vision will be completed by the end of 2020. I may be a little optimistic there — maybe 2021.”

Toledo Metroparks purchased 70 acres of the property from ProMedica and hired SmithGroupJJR to develop a master plan. The park will be the sixth Metropark on the Maumee River. All of the river parks and other sites along Ohio’s 108-mile stretch of the Maumee River are part of the newly-designated Ohio Water Trail.

ProMedica also was planning to sell a portion of the land to Continental Real Estate Companies to develop housing and retail. ProMedica had purchased the property in 2016, and held its own public meetings to obtain community input before sales to the Toledo Metroparks and Continental became final.

Kapszukiewicz says he believes all of these steps are now in place and vertical development by Continental Real Estate and the Metroparks can soon proceed.

“I am sensitive. I know the stereotype and the criticism that it is the bureaucratic, lumbering, lazy people in government that slow things like this down. It is actually not,” Kapszukiewicz said.

“We were ready to go on the development team, the Metroparks, and ProMedica, which owns some of those parcels. They spent a long time for their lawyers to get on the same page and frankly they are on the same page now. If it weren’t on the verge of snowing, they would be ready to break ground now, and they almost did anyhow.”

The waterfront park will serve the surrounding neighborhoods, with connections to Waite High School, International Park, Main Street, Front Street and the Historical Museum of the Great Lakes, as well as downtown via an existing trail that crosses the Craig Street Bridge. The park will – and has already begun to – spur adjacent investment in the community, says Kapszukiewicz and Toledo Councilman Peter J. Ujvagi, who also attended the meeting at the Birmingham Branch Library.

“What I’m talking about is something that is significant,” Kapszukiewicz said. “Just a 70-acre Metropark, on its own, is a significant jewel for the city — to be able to have the public interact with the river and its water in a way that we really haven’t, for whatever reason.”

“When you think of Toledo being located on a Great Lake (Lake Erie) — my goodness, we’re on a Great Lake. Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, Chicago — all of these cities are lucky enough to be on a Great Lake. Unless if you live at the end of 115th Street in Point Place, you can’t get to our Great Lake.

“I know Maumee Bay (State Park) is nice, but that’s in Oregon, and there are some parts of Toledo where that is a 45-minute drive to get there. We need to do better allowing our cities to interact with this great resource that God gave us. I know you have Promenade Park, and yes, you have the Middlegrounds Metropark, which is nice, but there will be no better way to interact with the riverfront than what is happening in East Toledo. It will be a destination location.

“We are not talking about just green grass, a couple park benches and grills to roast hot dogs. This is not from me, but we are talking about an amphitheatre, we are talking about a tree house village that is going to be closest to the Craig Bridge, we are talking about an ice skating location. When you talk about ice skating, you are usually talking about an oval. That is not what this is going to be — this is going to be like a winding path to ice skate. There is not a thing happening in the city of Toledo that I am more excited about.”