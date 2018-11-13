Oregon, Jerusalem Twp. voters support levies

Share

Oregon voters overwhelmingly approved the renewal of a .5 mill senior services levy, and Jerusalem Township voters supported a .25 mill levy in the midterm election Nov. 6.

“I think voters, in passing this levy, want us to achieve our objectives in helping provide services to seniors,” said Oregon City Administrator Mike Beazley. “We’ll continue on the path we’ve been on, and partner in the community to make sure we get this done.”

The senior levy, originally passed on Nov. 5, 2013 to provide funding for senior services, was passed by a vote of 5,779 (74.67 percent) in favor, to 1,960, (25.33 percent), opposed, according to unofficial results from the Lucas County Board of Elections.

The levy will continue to provide additional funds for senior services, including the new relocated senior center on Navarre Avenue, and for CHORE services, which assists seniors in maintaining their homes longer.

In 2014, the city relocated the senior center from a small, outdated building, which used to be a water pumping station on Bayshore Road, to an updated facility more centrally located on Navarre Avenue across from Pearson Metropark.

“The senior center is a new and modern building that is better equipped to meet community needs,” said Beazley. “I think it helps to generate a little bit of energy, excitement and focus around senior related services.”

Some of the levy revenue will be used to further improve the senior center building and its parking lot.

The levy generates about $225,000 annually.

Cemetery levy

Voters in Jerusalem Township passed a .25 mill, five year levy to expand the township cemetery.

Trustees recently bought property adjacent to Oakwood Cemetery, which is nearly full, to provide additional space for its residents, but funding was needed for development.

The township is required by law to provide a cemetery for its residents.

Known as Issue 17 on the ballot, the levy passed by a vote of 693 (56.25 percent), to 539 (43.75 percent).

Trustee David Bench was pleased by the vote.

“We needed this because the cemetery is almost full,” said Bench. “Now we can go forward with our plans to lay it out, put the roads and the drainage in. It’s going to take us about two years to get this accomplished. We’re going to start whittling away at it.”

The cemetery, established in 1912, is on Brown Road, between Decant and Cousino.

Bench and Trustee Mark Sattler put together a flier and went door to door before the election to promote the levy. Both were surprised how many residents were unaware of the cemetery.

“A lot of people didn’t even know we had a cemetery, and maybe don’t plan on using it possibly,” said Bench. “Not a lot of people travel down that part of Brown Road.”

Satter agreed.

“I couldn’t believe the number of people who had no idea there was a cemetery. Some said they had driven past it, but didn’t know it was the township’s cemetery,” said Satter.

He attributed the passage of the levy to the small millage that was requested.

“I think people respected it was not a lot of money, or burdensome. Those that knew about the cemetery said they had family buried there, and they appreciated it was well maintained,” he said.

“I want to thank our residents for their support,” he added. “The expansion of the cemetery will ensure we have enough space there to serve our community, and keep our cemetery grounds well groomed, for decades to come. I am proud of how our township residents pulled together. “

The cost of the levy to an owner of a $100,000 home is $8.75 annually.

Sensible marijuana

Also on the ballot in Oregon was the “Sensible Marijuana Law,” which was passed by a vote of 4,132 (53.10 percent) to 3,649 (46.90 percent).

Although it aims to lower the penalty for misdemeanor marijuana offenses, it has no bearing in Oregon, since the city follows the Ohio Revised Code, not the municipal code, in the prosecution of crimes. It is still illegal in Oregon to possess marijuana.

“It’s still a crime under state law,” said Beazley. “There isn’t much Oregon can do to change that. We made it clear from the beginning that Oregon follows Ohio Revised Code to enforce its criminal offenses, including drug offenses. This will not really have any effect on the behavior or our police department or our court.

Oregon City Council in July approved putting the issue on the ballot after an initiative petition with sufficient signatures was sent to the Lucas County Board of Elections.

The issue had been discussed at a Safety Committee meeting before it went to city council.

Last summer, Beazley met with the citizen’s group that submitted the petition to inform them that even if it passed, it wouldn’t change things.

“I don’t think they would notice any difference in prosecution or action. They said they understood and that it would be recognized as a political statement, They hope someday to change state law.”