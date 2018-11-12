Legion founded on four pillars, but there’s more to it

Share

Genoa Post 324 Commander Joel Hirt says when a veteran joins the American Legion, he’s supporting the Legion’s four pillars — veterans affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism, and children and youth.

“The Legion is essentially veterans serving veterans. The foundation and the four pillars it’s founded on are as important today as they were 100 years ago. They are the unifying voice. Membership is important because our numbers speak loud for our veterans, so it’s important to be part of it and the community,” Hirt said.

“Each of these pillars encompasses a variety of programs that benefit our nation’s veterans, it’s service members, their families, the youth of America and ordinary citizens. These programs make a difference in hundreds of thousands of lives each year,” Hirt continued.

The organization’s positions and programs are guided by resolutions passed by American Legion National Convention delegates and committee and commission members who represent 2.6 million wartime veterans and their families.

“These programs, and the men and women who take the time to perform them, are what allow the American Legion to make a difference locally and on the state and national levels. It’s who we are and what we do,” Hirt said.

Hirt says you can see the community involvement anytime you see the color guard at community events such as football games and homecoming parades, or the honor guard and firing squads for military burials.

“It’s a good community,” Hirt said. “You know, we’re involved with Buckeye Boys State and Americanism in schools, so we’re involved with the youth and a lot of the youth are even helping out with our breakfast, so they want to help us out.”

For the veteran, the Legion Hall offers an opportunity to connect with fellow vets, too.

“Its community involvement and he’s with other veterans, and when he tells his stories or experiences, we know what he is talking about. There are benefits involved and once you leave the service, you’re not losing your brothers or sisters who understood your stories and have someone who can relate and understand your problems and what you are going through. It’s not just for the good times, but it will get you through the bad times, too. There’s a lot of that going on,” Hirt said.

Joel and his wife Kimberly have seen the bad times, too.

“My three sons went in and unfortunately, one of them succumbed to post dramatic stress and he’s no longer with us. Andrew was one of the casualties of coming home,” Joel said.

Their three sons, Andrew, Christopher and Kyle, all served in the U.S. Navy. Andrew, a Post 324 member, succumbed to post dramatic stress syndrome at age 21, passing away on February 18, 2011. Andrew had served a six-month tour in Iraq and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

Commander Hirt says it’s been difficult finding veterans who served in the Middle East and getting them to join the Legion.

“The unfortunate thing about (veterans serving in Middle East) is they are not coming back to Genoa. We’d like them to be able to join, they’re eligibility is there, but there’s nothing that is enticing them to come back this way,” Hirt said.

Every day, the number of living World War II veterans falls dramatically.

However, there is one WWII vet, Leroy Fowler, who remains involved with Post 324 at age 90.

“Our Korean War veterans are taking over, but we have a couple World War II veterans and he is one of them, and he’s real active,” Hirt said.