American Legion closing in on 100th anniversary

Share

As Americans celebrated Veterans Day Sunday, the American Legion began a year-long celebration of 100 years in existence.

The American Legion is an organization comprised of veterans that served their country during war time. The U.S. Congress granted the American Legion a national charter in September 1919.

Interestingly, Elmore, Ohio's Legion Post 279 was founded on December 10 of that year, making it one of earliest Legion Post's in Northwest Ohio.

The Elmore post has a rich history.

“Although much of our current membership is made up of Vietnam era vets we currently have nine members from WWII and 15 from the Korean war,” said Elmore Community Post 279 Commander Ron Distel.

“All of our veterans served this country for everyone; the truck driver; the teacher; the mechanic; the nurse, and every other American. When you say to a veteran, ‘Thank you for your Service,’ step back, think and remember. They left their families and friends for years at a time to protect you and this great country,” Distel continues

“It was vital to the many survivors of war, that you are their heroes. Without you, many war veterans probably could not have returned home.”

Richard Kuhlman, 1st Vice Commander, said, “Many of our veterans continue to serve this land in their communities, participating in Memorial Day parades, Veterans Day activities, and sponsoring scout packs and troops.

“Each post has the ability to send high school students to Boys State and Girls State, a weeklong government forming forum. It can be a week that changes a lifetime. Ohio has the best program in the nation,” Kuhlman continues.

“We support our villages, towns and cities whenever we are asked to help. The American Legion also supports an Auxiliary Unit that is very active in veterans’ needs. Also, a group named Sons of the American Legion is active in the same areas. Some posts, like Post 279, have an American Legion Riders Chapter. These motorcycle enthusiasts support veterans that are residents in state run homes.”

While some veterans feel that they are not eligible to join the American Legion, they may be simply mistaken.

“The American Legion is unique in membership qualifications. It is a fact that many did serve in a war or declared conflict zones, however many did not. Many of our brave veterans served in support of those positioned in perilous areas,” Distel said.

Kuhlman adds, “The powers to be made the decisions that some would go into harm's way, and some would be assigned to do everything possible to make certain that those placed in combat situations were given every available chance to come back home. Veterans are the backbone of ‘our rights and freedom.’ Importantly, every veteran wrote this country a blank check, up to and including their life.”

If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces during any of the war eras listed below and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible for membership in the American Legion.

World War I (April 6, 1917-November 11, 1918)

World War II (December 7, 1941-December 31, 1946)

Korean War (June 25, 1950-January 31, 1955)

Vietnam War (February 28, 1961-May 7, 1975)

Lebanon/Grenada (August 24, 1982-July 31, 1984)

Panama (December 20, 1989-January 31, 1990)

Gulf War/War on Terrorism (August 2, 1990-present)

“If you are a veteran of war a era and are not a member of the American Legion, we encourage you to join. One of The American Legion's mottos is ‘Veterans Still Serving America.’ We are here for you,” Distel said.

Kuhlman adds, “Happy Birthday and God Bless the American Legion and the United States of America.”

For membership, Kuhlman can be reached at 419-862-2417.