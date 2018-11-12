Veteran’s memorial honors unit’s 67 fallen soldiers

Share

Vietnam veteran Edward Hart felt compelled to honor the 67 soldiers from his unit who were killed in action.

So, he built a memorial in his front yard, which is located on the Ottawa County side of Fostoria Road facing Millbury.

Since construction, he has included honoring all veterans and civil servants, plus he’s published a website to coincide with the memorial. There is a Facebook page, too.

“I decided in 2013 and 2014 that I was going to build a memorial to honor not only my comrades-in-arms who are dying from Agent Orange, but the KIAs from my unit, which is on that website,” Hart said. “It also documents each war period from World War I to Iraq, and I also have it honoring all veterans, not only military, but law enforcement and the fire department. Eventually, I am going to put the EMS in there.”

Hart’s website lists the name of every soldier in his unit who was killed in action. Members of The First Engineers, they died between November 10, 1965 and April 21, 1970.

Many died when Viet Cong troops threw a bomb into their tent. As Hart talks about the incident, tears well up in his eyes.

“My sergeant in our outfit is in there and there was a guy — he was told to stay out of the command post tent when they set it up,” Hart said.

“Well, when they set it up they did it during the monsoon season and of course, they used the tent and the VC blew the tent up, so it killed the guys. They are honored on my website,” Hart said. “That group there is all from my outfit — 67 guys from my outfit were killed in ‘Nam.”

Hart is not sure of exactly how many were serving in his unit but says 67 killed was a pretty good chunk. Plus, he’s still seeing additional losses due to Agent Orange.

“When we went overseas in ’65, we went out of Oakland, California on the USS Gordon, which was a troop ship, and we had 3,000 men plus equipment on there, but I don’t think they were 3,000 in our group — there were other groups on board there.”

Hart served in the U.S. Army for three years active duty and three years inactive duty. He spent 1965 and 1966 in Vietnam and says he “came back with an extra bullet in him.” He has a 100 percent service-connected disability with the Department of Veterans Affairs. He also worked for Textile Leather, a Toledo based company, for 34 years before retiring.

At age 78, he says he is glad just to be alive. If the war hadn’t gotten him, it would be possible that Agent Orange still could.

“I understand the life expectancy of a Vietnam vet who has been around Agent Orange is 75, so I think I broke a record,” Hart joked.

As a boy growing up on Oregon Road in Rossford, he never thought that he’d end up on the battlefield.

“I can remember when World War II ended,” Hart said. “Of course, my dad at that time was a welder and he had access to carbonite, and I can remember him blowing a homemade cannon off in the backyard when World War II ended, so I was 5-years-old.”

Today, Hart is a trustee in the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 35, in Toledo. The VVA was started by seven Vietnam veterans in 1978.

Memorial under construction

Hart tried to make sure he crossed his T’s and dotted his I’s while his memorial was under construction.

“First came the sandbags. I checked with the town of Woodville, being the Portage River ran through there. Then to stop at the street department, they said they would donate enough sandbags to build a bunker around the flag. The U.S. flag flies at half-staff 24/7/365 being that my comrades-in-arms are dying from Agent Orange every day. Taps will be played at 0800 and again at 1800.

“The six helmets came from each war period, starting with World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm and Iraq. The firemen's helmet was donated by a retired fire chief and the sheriff's helmet was donated by 51 Custom Cycle, Genoa, Ohio. Mike, my neighbor's son, helped with digging the holes and filling sandbags.”

Hart still has one issue with the memorial, which is supposed to play taps twice a day. His website does so anytime on request. However, the memorial’s daily taps routine was either getting to one of his neighbors or a wild animal decided that was enough, so the audio unit was vandalized.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office came to the rescue, and Sheriff Steve Levorchick’s photo is displayed on the website for good reason—not just as a civil servant but as protector of Hart’s memorial.

“They (sheriff) come out once in a while to keep an eye on my memorial,” Hart claims. “About a year ago, somebody walked into the yard and cut the wires to my speaker because it played taps at 8 o’clock in the morning and 6 o’clock at night. I went out and couldn’t understand why it wasn’t playing, so I went out there and sure enough somebody cut up about two feet of the wire.

“Since then, I’ve put in a camera and I’ve seen two dogs, a racoon and squirrels in the yard. My son, who is a computer wizard, is going to hook it up to my computer as a wireless system and my speaker will be out there, and it should be set up then.”

The website is http://millburymemorial.weebly.com. The Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/groups/245378329442431/member/.

“We came up with the Facebook page so that other people who have memorials in their yards can display them on this site,” Hart said.