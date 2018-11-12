Legion’s history traces to Teddy Roosevelt’s caucus

Share

Genoa American Legion Post 324 likes to trace its beginnings to Teddy Roosevelt and the original founding of the American Legion.

The Genoa post was chartered on January 17, 1920 and had 15 original members. The foundation of the American Legion was laid just one year earlier.

The American Legion was born at a caucus of the American Expeditionary Force (AEF) in Paris, France. The caucus was the result of a proposal by then-Lt. Col. Theodore Roosevelt Jr. to a group of representatives of AEF divisions and service units.

Roosevelt’s vision resulted in the founding Pairs caucus of March 17-19, 1919 and subsequent organizational caucus held Mary 8-10, 1919, in St. Louis, Missouri. His unwavering service during these vital times won him the affectionate title, “Father of the American Legion.”

It was at this Paris caucus that the American Legion received its name. The honor of naming the new organization went to Maurice K. Gordon, then a Major in the 36th Division and late a judge in Kentucky. A controversy had developed concerning the name and it was Gordon who made the successful motion to label the fledgling group “The American Legion.”

As the weary, homesick delegates assembled for that first Paris caucus, they brought with them the raw materials with which to build an association of veterans whose primary devotion was “to God and country.”

The U.S. Congress granted the American Legion a national charter in September 1919, and the Genoa post was chartered four months later. The Genoa Legion’s first set of bylaws references admission only for veterans from World War I, then called the Great War. The Legion incorporated in the state of Ohio on May 10, 1948.

The Post 324 Legion hall if currently located at a site purchased from Nettie Shewall on January 2, 1932. Its current building is pictured the 1928 Genoa Schools yearbook, The Limelight.

So, what does the Genoa Legion do in keeping with its constitution and the Legion’s four pillars?

Maintains the Veterans’ Memorial at Clay Township Cemetery after taking possession and restoring it in 2004.

Supports the education and youth citizenship programs of Buckeye Boys State and annual Americanism & Government Exam.

Supports membership in the Ottawa County Veterans’ Service office.

Post provides financial assistance to veterans’ support organizations.

In addition, Post 324 Commander Joel Hirt says being a part of the color guard or honor guard is a privilege any veteran should cherish. If you served, he’s asking for your involvement.

“We’ve got a great membership committee and there’s a (program) so we can find members who will join without a post, and we’ll try to entice them to join our organization, so they have a local say. Instead of talking to somebody you don’t know on the phone, you can call us directly or visit with us directly and get the information you need and learn more about our post,” Hirt said.

Anyone interested in joining can get a membership application by contacting Warren Schlievert at 419-874-5136 or Tom Cashen at 419-205-1942. For hall rental information, contact Tom Chalfin at 419-460-3265.