Lake Twp.: Trustees want lower speed limit on Walbridge Rd.

The Lake Township trustees are pushing for safety improvements on several roadways, including a reduction of the speed limit on a stretch of Walbridge Road.

The trustees Tuesday agreed to authorize a speed limit study on Walbridge and plan to seek a reduction of the limit to 35 MPH from the current 55 MPH between Lemoyne Road and State Route 51.

The trustees also agreed to ask the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Wood commissioners to make the intersection of Pemberville and Walbridge roads a four-way stop. Currently, there are stops signs on Walbridge.

ODOT will also be asked to install a street light at the intersection of State Rt. 795 and Pemberville Road.

Richard Welling, a trustee, said township officials discussed the proposed changes with county officials when the commissioner held a town hall meeting in the township administration building last month.

Mark Hummer, township administrator, informed the trustees the Wood County engineer’s office has informed the township that the county will no longer pay for two street lights near the intersection of Rt. 51 and Pemberville Road as of Oct. 31.

Rather than having the lights turned off, he said the township will absorb the costs – about $30 a month – but he plans to discuss the matter with ODOT.

“There wasn’t time for ODOT to react to this, but those lights shine on Rt. 51,” he said.

In other business, the trustees agreed to donate $1,500 to the Wreaths Across America organization that places wreaths on the graves of veterans during the holiday season.

Jeff Pettit, a trustee who coordinates the local program at Lake Township Cemetery, said he’s raised about $7,100 and the township’s donation brings the local effort closer to the $9,000 raised in past years.

Last year, about 1,000 wreaths were placed on veterans graves in the cemetery, he said.

Refuse bid opened

The township only received one contract bid for refuse collection service.

Republic Services submitted the sole bid but Waste Management wrote a letter to the trustees saying the company may bid for the service contract in the future.

When awarded, the contract will cover the unincorporated portion of the township.

The township has had a contract with Republic Services since 2014. The original 3-year agreement has expired and the township and hauling company have agreed to one-year extensions the past two years.