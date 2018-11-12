Ottawa County: FirstEnergy to continue funding EMA office

Share

Under a renewed two-year agreement between Ottawa County and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company the company will pay $381,078 to help fund staffing of the county’s emergency management agency, training and other expenses related to the emergency plan for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station.

The county commissioners approved the grant agreement during a meeting earlier this month.

It will be in effect Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2020.

FENOC informed the commissioners in October that the company will also continue to completely fund the county’s emergency radio system maintenance costs in 2019.

However, in 2020 the company will only be able to fund half of the costs, Mark Bezilla, FENOC vice president, said in a letter to the commissioners.

“As you know, we continue to face financial challenges and economic uncertainty,” the letter says.

Earlier this year, FirstEnergy Corp. announced it planned to deactivate the Davis-Besse station by May 2020. The Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Perry, Ohio is scheduled to be deactivated by May 2021 and units 1 and 2 of the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport, Pa. are to be deactivated by May 2021 and October 2021 respectively.

The Environmental Law and Policy Center has been challenging the adequacy of the trust funds in place to cover expenses related to the decommissioning of the company’s nuclear reactor plants.

Charles Jones, president and chief executive officer of FirstEnergy Corp., will make a presentation to investors at the Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference on Nov. 13 at about 11:15 a.m.

The presentation will include an update on the company’s key objectives for 2019.

A live webcast of the presentation and viewing of the company's slides associated with the event can be seen by visiting FirstEnergy's investor information website, www.firstenergycorp.com/ir, and clicking the Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference link.

The company last month reported losses of $512 million, or $1.02 per share, during the third quarter and attributed a majority of those losses to special charges stemming from a court settlement with two of its bankrupt subsidiaries, FirstEnergy Solutions and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co.

FirstEnergy Corp. reported revenues of $3.1 billion for the quarter.