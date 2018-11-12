Levy falls: B-C-S board to re-group

Share

The Benton-Carroll-Salem school board will review the results of Tuesday’s election and then decide how to again seek voter approval of additional tax funding for the school district, Guy Parmigian, district superintendent, said last week,

Voters last week rejected a request for a 1 percent tax on earned income by a 323-vote margin; 2,147 for to 2,470 against, according to unofficial results.

Parmigian said the issue only passed in a Benton Township precinct.

“We were obviously disappointed in the results, disappointed for our students and our community. With that said, the need still exists to raise the revenue. Our board will be re-grouping and deciding how to go back on the ballot again to raise those funds. They’ll be talking about should it be an income tax, should it be a property tax or a combination? I think they are united that we will have to go back on the ballot again,” he said.

Parmigian said the district’s financial problems stem from the devaluation of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station and the resulting loss of property taxes.

The board plans to study the voting patterns in the district when official results are compiled.

The district is facing a revenue issue, not an expense issue, Parmigian said.

“We can’t cut our way out of this,” he said.

Last May, voters rejected a 1 percent earned income tax by about 50 votes but approved a 3.89-mill property tax.

The property tax is expected to generate about $1.4 million annually.

Had it passed, the income tax levy would have generated approximately $1.98 million annually. The revenues would be used for operating expenses