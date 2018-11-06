Jerusalem Township to vote on cemetery levy

Share

Jerusalem Township residents will be voting on a .25-mill, five-year levy, known as Issue 17, on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The levy is needed to fund development of new property the township purchased for Oakwood Cemetery, which is nearly full, according to trustees.

“The existing cemetery is about 95 percent filled,” Trustee Mark Sattler told The Press last week. “There are less than 100 plots remaining.”

The Ohio municipal code requires townships to provide a cemetery for residents.

Oakwood Cemetery, established in 1912, is on Brown Road, between Decant and Cousino roads.

Last year, the township was able to purchase land from an adjacent property owner that would provide enough space for burials for the next several decades.

“It nearly doubles the size of the cemetery,” said Sattler.

There are costs, though, to develop the property, which needs to be graded and tiled. Plans also call for the development of a pond near the creek in the back that will improve drainage.

“We also will build some access roads and put in some landscaping, he added.

Scrimp and save

If the levy fails, the township will have to earmark funds in future budgets until enough can be saved to develop the property.

“It won’t be ready for quite some time. We’ll have to scrimp and save,” said Sattler.

“Any monies that can be spared from each annual budget would take many years, a long period of time, to put aside. We really want to make sure we have enough graves for our residents. We’re committed to providing these graves at a very affordable price for our residents,” he said.

The township charges residents $200 for cemetery plots, $850 for non-residents.

The township recently raised the rate for non-residents in an effort to preserve space for residents, according to Sattler. The costs are comparable to other rural communities, and lower than big cities like Toledo, which charges non-residents over $1,000.

Breaking even

In the last five years, the sales of plots and internments have covered the costs of the cemetery’s maintenance.

The township has its own maintenance crew that handles the streets, digs the graves and assists the funeral homes with burial. Mowing and trimming is done by the staff.

Sattler said it was unlikely the township would seek a renewal of the levy when it expires in five years.

The township has updated the cemetery over the years, including building up a nearby creek with stone to stop erosion, and the installation of an archway in the middle of the cemetery.

“We are keeping up,” said Trustee David Bench.

The cost of the levy to an owner of a $100,000 home is $8.75 per year. It is expected to bring in $16,622 annually.

“I’m asking all of our Jerusalem Township residents to please consider voting to support Issue 17 when they vote on Tuesday,” said Sattler. “It’s a very modest amount. We tried to keep it as small as possible to minimize the impact on our residents. It’s not more than what we need.”