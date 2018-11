Share

A State of the Schools presentation is planned for the Nov. 8 special meeting of the Woodmore school board.

Superintendent Tim Rettig and treasurer Dan Russomanno will make the presentation and the public will be allowed to ask questions.

The board will not take any action during the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at Woodmore High School Media Center, 633 Fremont St., Elmore,