Wood County: Freedom Twp. seeks levy for new building

Voters in Freedom Township will decide two levies on Nov. 6; a 0.4-mill, 3-year renewal issue for maintaining fire department equipment and a new 1-mill, 10-year levy that will be used for constructing a building to house the township administrative offices and store equipment and vehicles.

The new levy, if passed, would generate about $73,000 annually.

Ron Golightley, fiscal officer, said the township’s current administration building and maintenance garage flood every year.

The township trustees would like to construct a building on a township-owned parcel behind the Pemberville-Freedom Township fire station that doesn’t flood.

Also, water, sewer and electric service is in place at the site, Golightley said. The new building would include office space for the trustees, zoning inspector and cemetery sexton and a meeting room. A four-bay area for equipment and enclosed salt/stone storage bin would also be part of the structure.

As a result of the flooding and the need for more space, Golightley said the township has been paying about $1,900 per year to rent storage barns for equipment and material. There would also be a savings in fuel and time for township employees by locating equipment and material under one roof.

“The gist is we need everything in a building that stays dry,” he said, adding the township would remove the millage from the tax rolls if the new building is paid off before 10 years.

In Troy Township, voters will decide a 1.8-mill, 3-year renewal that funds the fire and emergency medical service department.

Agencies on ballot

Two Wood County agencies, the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and the Board of Developmental Disabilities are also on the ballot

Tom Clemons, executive director of the ADAMHS board, said the need for replacing a 1-mill, 10-year levy is apparent in light of the opiate problem and related issues.

The replacement levy would generate about $3.26 million annually – a little more than a third of the ADAMHS budget for services.

“This year we’re on pace to have the largest number of opiate deaths in Wood County,” Clemons told the Lake Township trustees in September, and the use of Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, has saved about 80 people this year.

After recording 21 suicides in 2016 and 11 last year, Wood County has seen 16 so far this year and is on pace to reach 24, he said,

The board has increased the number of persons trained to staff a crisis hotline and partnered with Unison Health to improve access to services, Clemons said.

In all, about 30,000 county residents received treatment, recovery or prevention services last year, according to board figures.

Counseling services are also being increased, Clemons said, and dialectical behavior therapy that emphasizes psychotherapy and group skills training classes is being bolstered with more trained counselors and increased collaboration between the board, schools and Wood County Hospital.

The board also relies on another levy of 1.6 mills that was renewed four years ago, Clemons said.

He said replacing the expiring levy will cost the owner of property with a market valuation of $100,000 about $35 a year, an increase of about $8.64 from what the levy costs the property owner now.

The developmental disabilities board is seeking renewal of a 2.95-mill with a 0.5-mill reduction for 5 years for operations.

Members of the board in June received approval from the county commissioners to place the lower millage request on the ballot.

Martha Woelke, a board member, said the agency has been successful in leveraging state and federal funding.

The agency also relies on seven continuous levies that each collect about 0.2-mill.