Soil removal proceeds at former Brush site

As of Oct. 19, approximately 6,293 cubic yards of soil have been excavated from the former Brush Berylium site near Luckey as part of a remedial project, according to an update by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The contractor, North Wind Portage, Inc., has been working in the southwest corner of the site near Luckey and Gilbert roads. The volume represents approximately 15 percent of the volume of waste estimated in the first phase area of the project and about 4 percent of the total volume estimated for cleanup of the entire site.

North Wind transported 336 truckloads, each carrying about 15 tons of wastes, off-site for disposal at the U.S. Ecology, Wayne Disposal Facility in Belleville, Mich.

To date, 315,448 gallons of water have been pumped from the excavation area or collected from the drains in on-site soil stockpile pads and treated by an on-site water treatment system

During the treatment process, settleable solids are removed, suspended solids are filtered out, the water is softened to remove calcium and magnesium as a pretreatment for reverse osmosis, and then a reverse osmosis treatment removes dissolved metals and radionuclides.

Treated water is either reused for dust suppression or discharged into the ditch on Luckey Road after the test results from samples of the treated water are provided to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Air monitors that are set up around the perimeter of the site have not detected any contamination moving off-site since the cleanup began.

Habitat project

The Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has awarded a contract to Tidewater Inc. of Elkridge, Maryland, to restore and create coastal wetland habitat along the Lake Erie shoreline in Port Clinton.

Total project cost, including feasibility and design, is $1.3 million with funding coming through Great Lakes Fishery and Ecosystem Restoration and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program.

The project will restore 12 acres and add another 1.4 acres of coastal wetlands on Lake Erie, in an area that is considered vital for the Mississippi and Atlantic migratory flyways.

Once the wetlands are restored, more than half the migratory species in North America will once again be able to use Port Clinton as suitable stopover habitat.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year, and will span up to five years. The project will include initial construction, invasive species treatment, native species re-vegetation and monitoring.

"Coastal wetlands along the Great Lakes provide important feeding opportunities to migrating birds," said Chris Akios, project manager. "They often utilize coastal wetlands in the Great Lakes much in the way vacationers fuel up at the last gas station before an isolated stretch of their journey."