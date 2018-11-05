Ottawa County: Renewal levies dominate ballot issues

Share

In Ottawa County, a majority of the local ballot issues on the Nov. 6 ballot are renewal requests.

One exception is a 1 percent, 5-year earned income tax request voters in the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District will decide.

It is expected to generate approximately $1.98 million annually. The revenues would be used for operating expenses.

The Ohio taxation department defines earned income as wages and self-employment earnings, including earnings from partnerships. income from interest, dividends, capital gains, pensions, social security income, rental income, lottery winnings, and income earned by estates are not subject to school income taxes.

With FirstEnergy looking to exit the generation component of the electric industry and sell or shutter its coal and nuclear plants, the B-C-S district is bracing for a major loss of property tax revenues.

A recent devaluation of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station has already caused B-C-S to lose about $4.6 million annually – about a quarter of the school system’s operating budget.

Municipalities, townships, libraries and other entities will also be on the ballot:

-Riverview Nursing Home is seeking renewal of a 0.5-mill, 5-year levy for maintenance and operational expenses.

-Village of Elmore is seeking renewal of a 3-mill levy for sewers and 2.5-mill levy for streets – both are 5-year issues.

-Oak Harbor Public Library is asking voters to renew a 1-mill, 5-year levy for expenses.

-Harris Township seeks to renew a 1-mill, 5-year levy for current expenses.

-Bay Township is seeking an additional 2 mills for 5 years for its fire and emergency medical service department.

-Danbury Township seeks an additional 0.6 mills for 5 years for current expenses

-Put-in-Bay Township is seeking renewal of two levies; a 0.45-mill issue for cemeteries and 1.3 mills for emergency medical service. Both are 5-year levies. The township port authority seeks a renewal/decrease of 0.45-mill for maintenance and operations for 5 years.

-Put-in-Bay, South Bass, is seeking renewal of a 1.2-mill levy for its fire department.

-Port Clinton City Schools seek renewal of a 2.3-mill levy for current expenses.

-Ida Rupp Public Library is looking to replace a. 0.8-mill, 5-year levy for current expenses.