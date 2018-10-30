Oregon makes improvements to South Shore Veterans Park

Share

Oregon has completed the first phase of improvements to South Shore Veterans Park after gauging input from the public at several hearings this year.

“We put in drainage tiles to improve drainage, and paved a 10-foot asphalt walking path that previously only had stones,” said Public Service Director Paul Roman. “There was a passive walking path that was just stone. I think through the years, there were weeds coming up, and there were some concerns about drainage.”

“Those are the two steps we wanted to make sure we got done this season,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “In listening to the residents at past hearings, there would be some puddling covering parts of the trail after a rain. It made it hard for people to walk on. So we wanted to pave it as well. We want it to be a pleasant experience for our residents.”

The city also put in a pedestrian bridge that connects the walking trail to a sledding hill in the park, said Roman.

“All together, we have probably spent about $100,000 to make the improvements,” he said.

“This was clearly a first phase,” he added.

New signage will be posted within the next few weeks, said Beazley.

“We’ll also be upgrading our pavilions either this fall or next spring, depending on our schedule,” said Beazley.

A top priority that was discussed at previous meetings was the relocation of Bay Shore Road further south from the lake so that most of the park property would have uninterrupted access to the lake. It has been shelved for now.

“We originally talked about relocating Bay Shore Road, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” said Roman. “I think there are mixed views from the public about it. In general, there are those who wanted the road to go around so that the park itself is on the lake, and that makes sense. But we would have to acquire land from a radio station tower, and the right of way acquisition would be very difficult. So I don’t think it’s feasible. We could get grant money and look at it further. But I just don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Beazley agreed.

“In listening to the community at our hearings, we did not think there was support for moving Bay Shore Road,” he said.

If headed east on Bay Shore Road, approaching the Haley Boardwalk, relocation plans had called for the road to curve in a southerly direction toward the rear of the park, then end on Stadium Road. It would put most of the park right on the water. The public would not have to cross Bay Shore Road to access the lake. The property in front of the Haley Boardwalk would have been lakefront property.

Other ideas offered at previous meetings on South Shore Veterans Park include a splash pad, gazebos, enhancement of the Haley Boardwalk, development of a natural beach area, facilitating the launch of kayaks or stand-up paddle boards, a fishing pier or short dock, sand volleyball, and relocating Fire Station No.3 from its current location about a mile from the park to the southeast corner of the park.

“We are still looking at the best locations for the fire station. It’s still on the table for it to be in the park,” said Beazley,

Improvements scheduled for next year include a launch for kayaks or stand up paddle boards near the Haley Boardwalk on the north side of Bay Shore Road.

“We want to find the best way of making it easier to access the lake so you could put a paddle board or kayak in the water easier. It’s not particularly deep there. It’s about a couple of feet. It’s a pleasant place on the lakefront,” said Beazley.