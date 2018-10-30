Oregon receives EPA funding to repair storm sewers

Share

Communities in Northwest Ohio, including Oregon, received millions in low-interest rate funds from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The funding will go toward improvements in wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and in other water quality improvements. The loans were approved between July 2 and Sept. 30.

Oregon is receiving $2.7 million to repair sanitary sewer mainlines, laterals and manholes in the Moundview Park subdivision.

Public Service Director Paul Roman said the city is currently working on the project in the Moundview Park subdivision off Woodville Road.

‘We started the project and it’s going strong. We hope to be done by next spring. It’s the last phase of mandated projects by the EPA.”

Contract

In June, the city awarded a contract to Performance Pipelining, Inc., of Ottawa, Illinois for work related to the improvement of existing sanitary sewers in the Moundview Park Subdivision. Many sewers in the area are nearly 100 years old and require rehabilitation in order to maintain function and capacity, according to city officials. The work began in August. It will include the inspection and lining of existing sanitary sewers and service laterals. The project is expected to be completed by next April. The work is a requirement of the city’s Ohio EPA Wastewater Treatment Plant’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) discharge permit. It will greatly improve the overall condition of the sewers, including private sanitary sewer laterals.

“A lot of sewers are old and the joints allow a lot of the storm water to get into the sanitary sewers. That’s not what we want. We’re basically restoring the integrity of the pipe, sealing up joints, and trying to remove inflow and infiltration (I & I)) from getting into the sanitary,” said Roman.

More sewer projects are planned next year, he added.

“We’re in good shape with the sewers right now. Probably next year, we’ll go to the South Shore Park area. That will be for future loan and grant applications,” he said.

Savings

The lower interest rates and principal forgiveness will save Oregon and the other communities who will receive the low interest loans $1.4 million, according to the Ohio EPA.

Statewide, Ohio EPA awarded approximately $174 million in loans during the third quarter of the year, including $6.6 million in principal forgiveness. Combined, Ohio communities will save more than $34.3 million when compared to market rate loans, according to the Ohio EPA.

Other communities to receive EPA funding in Northwest Ohio include: