Woodville: Banners honoring vets proposed

A resident of the Village of Woodville who wants to honor local military personnel may see her wish in place along Main Street by next spring.

When Beth Wolford, the mother of a 22-year-old son serving in the U.S. Navy, saw banners honoring service members gracing the streets of other towns she brought the idea to Mayor Richard Harman.

Last week, Wolford and Harman and other residents met to discuss the idea and plan to meet again to shore up details.

“We’re just in the beginning stages of this,” Wolford said. “We’re trying to set some guidelines for the funds, size of the banners and other things.”

Mayor Harman and Wolford said the group is considering banners that are about 18 by 36 inches and the cost would be about $60 each.

About 60 poles that are used to hold other banners are already in place along Main Street, the mayor added.

Rotating with other banners, those honoring service personnel would likely be displayed around holidays such as Memorial Day, July 4th and Veterans Day, he said.

Wolford said she’d like to see a design that emphasizes photo images of the service members.

If talk on social media is any indication, there appears to be support for the idea, she said.

“We do want to have some sort of proof that they actually served so we discussed maybe requiring having discharge papers provided,” Wolford said. “We also discussed having a disclaimer form that we are allowed to use their name and picture.”

Other towns have been displaying banners to recognize service men and women.

The Village of Oak Harbor partners with the Oak Harbor Development Group to promote, sell and install the banners, Randy Genzman, village administrator, said.

“Currently it is financially net neutral. Eventually, any proceeds may go towards project goals of the OHDG. The village realized the project in March of 2018 and brought it to the attention of the OHDG. The banners went up about August,” he said.

Mayor Harman said those meeting last week favored limiting the banners for families in Woodville and Woodville Township.

Wolford said she discussed the idea with Rick Claar, a member of Elmore Village Council, who said he might discuss it with other council members.

More information is available on the Facebook page: Veteran Banners for Woodville.