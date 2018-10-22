Brentwood Park to get new walking, biking trail

Share

A walking and biking trail will be added to Northwood’s Brentwood Park this year.

The city awarded a contract for $73,033 to Henry Bergman, Inc., of Genoa, to construct a new walking and biking trail around the perimeter of Brentwood Park, located on the west side of the city. Bids were opened on Aug. 22. City Administrator Bob Anderson signed the contract on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

The crushed stone trail will be about one mile long and six feet wide, according to Anderson.

It is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

Brentwood Park, near Andrus and Tracy roads, features baseball diamonds. It is adjacent to the fire station on Tracy Road.

Anderson said the trail is just the latest project to improve recreation in the city, which has been a top priority of Mayor Ed Schimmel ever since he was elected.

“This was just one of those things that he had on his agenda to make improvements to our parks,” said Anderson.

Park trails

Other park trails in the city include Nature Trails park off Curtice Road, which cuts through a wooded area on the east side of the city, and a path around the pond at Ranger Park.

“Brentwood Park is in a more residential area,” he said. “So the neighbors should be able to use the walking and biking trail there.”

Plans to improve Central Park, next to the municipal complex on Wales Road, are in the future, said Anderson. The park has one baseball diamond, a shelter house, a basketball court, and a tennis court. “There’s a lot of green space there, too. We want to make improvements to the park, but not this year. “We’d like to improve the shelter house, and in the tennis court area, which would be more conducive to things like “Music in the Park,” where we have local bands play twice per year,” he said. “They play until 10 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Farmers market

Other outside activities offered to the public include the city’s farmers market, begun earlier this year in the former Great Eastern parking lot. It starts every Monday at 3 p.m. It has continued to thrive, though it was slow in the spring, said Anderson.

“In the spring, there wasn’t a lot offered because the growing season had just started,” he said. “So I think we started a little too early. Once gardens started to mature in the summer, a variety of vegetables attracted bigger crowds.

“In August and September, we had six weeks where we had very good attendance,” he said. The last event will be at the end of this month. “I don’t think there will be a lot there. Most of the corn and the tomatoes are gone.”

A later start date is planned next year.

“It will probably be mid July when we start in 2019. And it will continue until the end of the growing season,” he said.

