Oregon police arrest man for slashing tires

Oregon Police arrested a man who allegedly slashed tires in three separate incidences in Oregon, and others possibly in Toledo.

The arrest was made days after a motorist had reported that a man had gotten out of his vehicle while she was stopped at a traffic light last Saturday and had slashed her tire.

“There was an incident in Oregon late last Saturday night that has been posted on our social media sites that are now blowing up about it, so we thought it best to give it to you from the horse’s mouth, so to speak,” Oregon Police assistant chief Paul Magdich recently posted on the Oregon Ohio Police Division Facebook page.

At approximately 10:55 pm on Saturday, a woman traveling East through Oregon, on Navarre Avenue, stopped at the light at the intersection of Lallendorf, according to Magdich. While stopped, she heard a noise. At the same time, her tire indicators began to flash that she had low air in one of her tires.

“She then noticed, for the first time, a male getting back in his vehicle that was directly behind her. She described the man as older, approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a white baseball cap. No further information was available. After the slashing, and as the light changed to green, the victim continued eastbound on Navarre with the suspect following her,” stated Magdich.

The 40-year-old woman, of Port Clinton, pulled her Ford Fusion into the Shell gas station at the corner of Navarre and Stadium. The suspect turned onto N. Stadium Road and continued on, he stated.

When asked if there was any interaction preceding the incident, the woman replied that she never saw suspect before, and did not realize he was even there until she heard the sound, observed her low pressure light come on, and the man get back into his vehicle, according to the police report.

“The victim had no idea who the suspect was or why he slashed her tire. AAA was already on the scene upon officer arrival, taking care of the damaged tire,” stated Magdich.

The woman said she was unable to get a description of the vehicle, due to him driving slow behind her as they pulled away.

Third incident

The police report stated that the woman showed police the outside wall of her right rear tire that appeared to have been slashed. The tire was flat before an AAA technician was on the scene.

Magdich believes the man was responsible for two other incidents involving slashed tires in Oregon. In one incident, there was a tire slashed on a car in the lot of Ralphie’s on Navarre Avenue, he stated, which occurred on a different date. He heard of a third incident at McDonald’s on Navarre Avenue. Both of those vehicles were unoccupied at the time the tires were slashed, he stated.

“Apparently, he has committed similar acts in the City of Toledo. Charges have been filed in two of the incidents and more work is needed to connect him to the third, but we are fairly certain it is the same individual,” he stated.

Magdich told The Press last week that the suspect may have also slashed tires in the Sylvania Township area. “If he hasn’t been charged, he likely will be,” he said.

Free meals

The suspect was arrested after drawing attention to himself at a Holliday Inn on Navarre Avenue. The man apparently was eating free breakfasts there, though he was not a paying customer, according to Magdich.

“He was going in there in the mornings and having Continental breakfasts, but wasn’t staying there. That is what originally brought him to the attention of our officers,” he said. He added that the police who arrested him noted that he had obvious “issues,” though Magdich did not go into detail.

“I believe the officers who spoke to him said he had some issues. Not sure exactly what they are, or why he’s chosen to take it out on tires. I would rather he take it out on tires. But it’s certainly concerning that he’s approaching vehicles with people in them with a weapon. But our officers identified him. I can’t praise them enough for that,” he said.

The motorist in the Oct. 13 incident “did the right thing by not stopping and getting out of the car,” he said.

“She drove to a public place, and that’s where she got out,” he said. “What she did was a smart thing.”

The suspect has been summoned to appear in Oregon Municipal Court on Friday, Oct. 19, said Magdich, for the incidents at Ralphie’s and McDonald’s.

Magdich said he wasn’t sure what the suspect’s intentions were on Oct. 13.

“I think it’s a little early to tell. I’m sure the court will require a little background be done on him. Maybe we’ll be able to better determine what exactly his issues are,” he said.

“He hasn’t been charged yet. But we’re anticipating going forward with that fairly shortly,” he said.

Magdich said the charge would likely be criminal damage, since he slashed tires.

“It will be up to the prosecutor if she feels there’s sufficient grounds to go forward with menacing or aggravated menacing, in which case they would probably hold him,” he said.

Magdich said he would not identify the suspect before the court date. “Once he is charged, that will become public record.”