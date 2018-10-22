Lake Twp.: K-9 vacancy to be filled, chief says

Share

The Lake Township Police Department is planning to fill the vacancy in its K-9 unit next year, Mark Hummer, police chief, informed the township trustees last week.

With a fundraiser donation of $6,250 from GetGo Trucking and funds from a civil forfeiture, the department will likely request the unit be reinstated in the 2019 budget proposal, Hummer said.

Bruno, the department’s dog for about 10 years, died last year.

In 2008, Bruno alerted to the back seat of a vehicle that police was stopped in the northbound lane of I-280 for driving with an expired tag. Two bags containing about $119,500 were found and two men from Boardman, O., were arrested.

Chief Hummer estimated it costs about $20,000 to acquire and train a dog for work on a police department. Grants and donations have traditionally been used to cover much of the cost of the department’s K-9 unit.

The Lake Township department is receiving $331,991 for its law enforcement drug fund from a forfeiture judgment settled recently in Wood County Common Pleas Court.

The case stems from a March, 26, 2017 traffic stop for turn signal violations on Bahnsen Road in the township. According to the police report, the driver admitted to officers having $400,000 in cash in the trunk after being asked if he had any weapons, drugs or large amounts of money.

The K-9 unit of the Perrysburg Township Police Department was called and the dog had a positive alert on the cash, according to the report.

In addition to the Lake Township share, the Perrysburg Township Police Department drug fund will receive $7,999.80; the Wood County prosecutor’s office will receive $59,998.45 for its law enforcement trust fund, and $600.34 will be used to cover court costs.

Zoning change questioned

Questions from a Bailey Road resident about the change of zoning of property along Woodville Road where truckloads of leaves are being temporarily stored have been referred to the Wood County prosecutor’s office.

Joe Zemenski has questioned the legality of the zoning change from R-2 residential to B-2 general commercial. The change was approved by a 2-1 vote of the trustees in May after hearing a request from Jim Mlynek, who owns the property and is using it to store leaves before composting them at his nursery on the other side of Woodville Road.

Storage facilities are permitted under the B-2 classification.

Zemenski has been at recent trustees’ meetings, contending the township zoning code definition of a storage facility doesn’t cover large open mounds of yard waste and the site shouldn’t be zoned B-2.

At the trustees’ Oct. 2 meeting, Ken Gilsdorf, a trustee, said a storage facility doesn’t have to be a building.

Because the matter is being reviewed by the prosecutor’s office, he told Zemenski last week he wouldn’t discuss it.

Hummer said he forwarded Zemenski’s questions to the prosecutor.