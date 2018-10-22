Eastwood schools: Tax abatement approved by board

Share

An enterprise zone agreement with Pilkington NSG North America will bring a financial boost to the Eastwood School District but it’s not going to have a major impact on the district’s 5-year forecast, Brent Welker, district superintendent, said last week.

The Eastwood school board Monday approved the agreement which will result in the company paying $343,000 annually to the school district for 15 years instead of paying property taxes on a planned facility on Pemberville Road, south of Garling Road.

“We’re very pleased with the agreement. It’s a good solid additional amount of money. At some point in the future it’s going to lessen any property tax burden on residents. But to keep it in perspective, the $343,000 is the equivalent of about 1 mill of taxation. We need to be somewhat cautious in thinking this is the answer to everyone’s prayers,” Welker said.

The payments won’t start until January 2021.

Welker said the board and administration’s are focused on reaching the year 2025 when the debt issued to pay for the addition to the high school building and construction of the new elementary school is paid off, freeing up more than $1.2 million a year.

“When we get to 2023, depending on how things go with staffing needs and other needs, we might still need a short-term levy to get us to 2025 when the new building is paid off,” he said, adding there are several questions looming over the district’s finances in the coming years.

The district also has tax abatement agreements with Home Depot and Troy Energy but the property valuation of the Troy plant is declining by about $2-$3 million a year – and the falling valuations translate into lower tax collections.

The district is realizing some growth in residential housing, which is offsetting lower valuations of agricultural property, but state funding may drop off in the future if local sources increase.

Also, the district is beginning to slowly add staff as enrollment starts to increase in the upper elementary grades, Welker said.

“Next year, we are anticipating 1.5 to 2.5 additional teachers,” he said.

In other business, the board approved the sale of the former Webster School property to the Webster Township trustees for $1,963.

The price included the costs for a survey and deed transfer. Welker said two parcels were combined into one for the sale.