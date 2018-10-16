Web exclusive - Gladieux celebrates 80th anniversary with 80-second dash

Share

One lucky customer will have 80 seconds to race through Gladieux Home Center, fill a cart full of home improvement products and walk away with it when the Gladieux family celebrates 80 years in business Saturday, Oct. 20.

According to Ron Gladieux Jr., the company was founded in 1938, near the end of the Great Depression. Herbert and Leo Gladieux formed a partnership – one had a dump truck, the other had $50. Together they started selling and delivering coal under the name Gladieux Coal Company.

With the demise of coal as a home heating fuel in the 1960s, the company diversified into a hardware and building materials supplier under the direction of Ron Sr. and Dan Gladieux, second generation owners. The two, through much hard work, were able to build a 58,000-square-ft. Home Center complex at the current location, 5120 Navarre Ave. They also developed a number of prominent neighborhoods, including Oak Tree Run, Park Place, Crosscreek Meadows and Eagles Landing.

Today, the business is owned by Ron Gladieux Jr. and Brandon Ziegelhofer, a 20-year employee.

Gladieux supplies homeowners and contractors with lumber, hardware, interior design services, bulk landscaping supplies, pool supplies, paint, rental equipment, windows and doors, pet food and supplies, mowing equipment and a propane fill station.

The company’s latest venture is a large full-service Mower Center offering the best brands in the industry Stihl, ExMark, Cub Cadet and Husqvarna.

Gladieux and Ziegelhofer appreciate all the great employees and loyal customers that have paved the way for 80 years of service to the community.

Gladieux invites everyone out to celebrate Oct. 20 to enjoy the festivities. The festivities will include many prize drawings, giveaways, product specials and kids’ activities, including pumpkin painting, a visit from the Oregon Fire Department ladder truck and bounce house and hayrides, just to name a few.

The 80-second dash winner will be drawn at 4:45 p.m. and the dash will commence at 5:15 p.m. Sign up in the store.

Visit www.gladieuxhomecenter.com to see a complete list of 80th Anniversary activities and door prizes.