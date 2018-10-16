Oregon approves liquor permit for Chipotle Written by Kelly J. Kaczala October 16, 2018 Hits: 11 Share Oregon City Council last week approved a liquor permit for Chipotle Mexican Grill, which plans to open this year at 2924 Navarre Avenue. The restaurant is currently renovating the building, previously a Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurant at the intersection of Navarre Avenue and Harbor Drive. The liquor permit had previously been reviewed by the city’s building and zoning department, the finance director, the tax commissioner, and the police and fire chiefs. None found reasons to object to the liquor permit request. Two building permits for the restaurant have also been approved by the city. The popular franchise will be the first in Northwest Ohio to have a drive-through window. Council also approved a liquor permit for the Dollar General Store, 2450 Woodville Road, and the transfer of a liquor permit for Big Apple Deli, 2130 Woodville Road. Also at the meeting, council: Entered into an agreement with O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, for the acquisition of a perpetual waterline easement at 3171 Navarre Avenue for the Navarre Avenue Waterline Replacement Project. The city and O’Reilly agreed to a purchase price of $4,893 for the easement. “We may have one more beyond this, and we’ll have all of the easements for that project,” said Public Service Director Paul Roman. The project won’t start until next summer, when the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) funding will become available to the city, he added.

Authorized the renewal of the Ohio Plan Insurance Pool coverage administered by the Hylant Group, of Toledo, for property and liability insurance coverage in a premium amount of $214,618. The city’s liability insurance has been covered by the Ohio Plan since 2004. The city requested proposals and again chose the Ohio Plan in 2016 to administer the city’s liability insurance package. The Hyland Group submitted a renewal quote for the period of Oct. 2018 to Oct. of 2019 of $214,618, a $2,796 increase from the 2017 premium amount. “It’s just a slight increase of 1.3 percent from last year,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “We’ve had a good relationship with Hylant.” Laurie Manning, of Hylant, said costs rose due to an increase in the total value of the auto fleet of $500,000 as a result of new vehicles replacing older ones, and a 1.5 percent increase in the total value of property liability;

Heard from Beazley about meeting with officials interested in developing senior housing in the city. “Many of us get calls from seniors looking for town houses or villas. I know we have demand in this market. And we have some folks putting something together.” He added that there is an interest in developing land at Starr Extension and Wynn Road. “It would be kind of exciting to get that right across from the park,” he said;

Heard Councilman James Seaman give an update on the city’s food truck and farmer’s market on Oct. 3 on Navarre Avenue. “We had very strong attendance and a lot of satisfaction from the vendors, who were very positive in selling a lot of merchandise. So it was very successful,” said Seaman.

Heard Councilwoman Sandy Bihn say how pleased she was about the recent release of young sturgeon in the Maumee River. “There were 3,000 released. They don’t spawn until they’re 20-25 years old. They live up to 125 years,” said Bihn, who is also executive director of Lake Erie Waterkeeper Inc. “They’re up to 6 feet in length. They look kind of like a dinosaur – they’re incredible. You may find them somewhere along the Oregon shoreline. There are sturgeon in Lake Erie currently, but they’re not reproducing. So this is the first time in our lake that we’ve had a reintroduction of sturgeon.” She said there will be 3,000 young sturgeons released into the river each year for the next 20 years in hopes of regrowing the population. “So this is new opportunity for the river and the bay that’s exciting.” Sturgeon is one of the most threatened species in the Great Lakes. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, sturgeon were historically very abundant in the Ohio River and Lake Erie and would make spawning runs far up the tributaries. Old records indicate they came as far up as the Maumee River, the Ottawa River near Lima, and the Scioto River as far upstream as Columbus. Today, there are still small numbers of them present in Lake Erie, but have not been found in the Ohio River since 1971. The populations over the years have declined due to overfishing as well as numerous dams that prevented them from reaching their spawning grounds. Although sturgeon are edible, they are more famously prized for their eggs for caviar. Commercial fishing of sturgeon has been greatly restricted. Prev

Next

politicalClimate Are you concerned that the current political climate will cause violence? Yes, I'm afraid of assassinations Yes, we need to tone down emotions No, we have been divided before Yes, I'm afraid of assassinations ( 7 Votes) 53.85% Yes, we need to tone down emotions ( 4 Votes) 30.77% No, we have been divided before ( 2 Votes) 15.38% View Result Vote Form Vote 239061811 [{"id":"289","title":"Yes, I'm afraid of assassinations","votes":"7","pct":53.85,"type":"x","order":"1","resources":[]},{"id":"290","title":"Yes, we need to tone down emotions","votes":"4","pct":30.77,"type":"x","order":"2","resources":[]},{"id":"291","title":"No, we have been divided before","votes":"2","pct":15.38,"type":"x","order":"3","resources":[]}] ["#194e84","#3b6b9c","#1f242a","#37414a","#60bb22","#f2babb"] sbar 160 160 /component/communitypolls/vote/105-politicalclimate No answer selected. Please try again. Thank you for your vote. Answers Votes