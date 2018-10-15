Toussaint project cost less than estimate

Share

Final costs for the Toussaint Creek improvement project are $235,127 less than the original estimate, according to figures from the project’s joint board of supervisors.

Bills have been mailed to 5,102 parcel owners in Ottawa, Sandusky and Wood counties, said Mike Libben, program administrator for the Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District.

The project cost $622,484 and was completed in June. The estimated cost was $857,127.

Libben said property tax assessments unpaid after Nov. 14 will be certified with county auditors and placed on the property tax duplicates for 10 equal collections with 3 percent interest. The assessments will be paid semi-annually for five years.

A first-year maintenance assessment of 10 percent of the base assessment will be collected during the next tax period, he said.

Property owners who pre-paid for their share of the project can expect a refund from their respective counties.

The project began in October 2014 with a petition filed with the Wood Soil and Water Conservation District.

About 34 miles of the Toussaint cuts through the three counties and the creek’s watershed covers more than 47,000 acres. Technicians from soil and water conservation districts in the three counties walked that stretch of the creek during the winter of 2014-15 and identified more than 200 log jams and about 6,000 dead and leaning trees.

After the formation of a joint board of supervisors from the three counties, the Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District was tasked as the lead organization for implementing the petition process.

The Ottawa SWCD then made final revisions to the assessments and included any parcel change information.

D&M Earthmoving, Wakeman, O., was awarded the contract, having submitted the lowest of 11 bids for the project.