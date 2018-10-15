The Press Newspaper

B-S-C board wins leadership award

       Members of the Benton-Carroll-Salem school board were presented the Award for Outstanding Leadership during the northwest region fall conference of the Ohio School Boards Association in Tiffin.

        Members of the board are Jeff Dornbusch, president; Kim Dusseau, vice president; Jamie Tooman, Steve Rhodes and Heather Dewitz.

        "We are honored on behalf the B-C-S staff, students and community to accept this award.  All five board members are proud graduates of Oak Harbor High School and work hard to provide the same quality education that we along with our children have received," Dornbusch said.

        Guy Parmigian, B-C-S superintendent, credited the school board for leading the school district through what has been a turbulent time for its financial situation.

        In March of last year, the board and administration learned of the devaluation of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station that would have a negative impact on the property taxes paid to the school system.

        Word of the power plant’s potential closure also began circulating.

        Since then, Parmigian said, the district “has been on a roller coaster.”

        “Our board of education has been fully engaged in the difficult conversations and decisions that had to be made.   Their leadership has led to the passage of our first operating levy in nearly 20 years, and the passage of the ‘B-C-S Bridge’ legislation to provide some temporary (3-year) state assistance to the school district,” he said.  “Moreover, their leadership kept morale high among all staff members, which has led to some of the best student academic performance in the state.  This year, our district is in the top 10 percent on the state report card. We are proud to work with a strong, unified, innovative, and even fun board of education, and applaud their leadership of our school district through these uncertain times.”

        B-C-S voters in May approved a 3.89-mill property tax but rejected a 1 percent earned income tax.

        The property tax is expected to generate about $1.4 million annually. Had it passed, the income tax would have raised about $1.98 million a year.

        The income tax request will be on the Nov. 6 ballot.

 
 

