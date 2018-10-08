Northwood to hold 3rd annual Fall Festival

Share

The Northwood Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 13, rain or shine, at Central Park, located at Wales at Oram roads.

The festival will kick off at 11 a.m. with a parade beginning at Northwood Commons on Woodville Road .

“This is the third annual festival and we hope to keep it going,” said Pat McGaharan, the Fall Festival chairman.

New this year are the Dino-ROAR Ohio! And Frogtown Exotics in the kids area, according to McGaharan.

“The dinosaurs are all life size. They will walk through the festival and interact with the kids. They will also be on parade and put on two shows on stage,” he said. “It will be really cool for the kids."

Also in the kids area are Frogtown Exotics, which will feature turtles and frogs.” We will also have Nature’s Nursery, which brings small animals, like rabbits,” he said.

Also new this year is a veterans parade.

“In our parade, we’re honoring the veterans this year. We contacted several veterans organizations. There are some who will ride on our ‘people mover” in the parade. Some WWII veterans plan to attend so long as their health allows. But we’ve invited all of our veterans to be in the parade. We also plan on having a guest speaker,” he said.

Last year, the festival had a car show with over 100 cars. “It’s pretty big. We’ve actually outgrown the space. This year, we’re going to have Jeeps in the group.”

The festival was created by a group of 12 people who started a non-profit group called Northwood Community Cares, said McGaharan. Funds from the festival are donated to other non-profit groups.

“We’ve donated to the food bank, the ladies auxiliary, the high school marching band, the Wood County deputy Explorers and the Miracle League,” he said.

“We had hoped to make a go of it, and it’s just kept growing every year,” he said.

The full schedule includes the following:

Noon. DJ Extreme Entertainment;

Noon-3 p.m.: A car show featuring music by DJ Cruisin Zeake;

Noon-5 p.m.: Vendors, crafters and exhibitors;

Noon-6 p.m.: Kids’ area featuring games, inflatables, animal programs and more; Knockerball (not included with wristband);

1 p.m.: Jacob Smith, woodcarver;

2 p.m.: Junior Firefighter Challenge;

3 p.m.: Scarecrow winner announced;

4 p.m. Engine 19;

5:30 p.m.: Cornhole tournament.

The Kids’ Area Stage will feature a number of attractions and exhibits, including Dino-ROAR Ohio at 1 and 4 p.m.; Frogtown Exotics at 2 p.m.; Wood County Parks at 3 p.m.; Nature’s Nursery at 5 p.m.

The schedule for Big Tent entertainment includes:

Noon: High school bands playing “The National Anthem”;

7 p.m.: Raffle basket drawing;

7:30 p.m.: 56 Daze.

Food trucks will be on site all day. There will also be a photo area, rock climbing wall, extreme trampoline, face painting, pumpkin painting and beer and wine available for purchase (ID required).

Kids’ wristbands are available for children over 1 year for $8 through Oct. 12 at northwoodohiofallfestival.eventsmart.com. The regular price is $10.

Visit the Northwood Fall Festival’s Facebook page for more details.