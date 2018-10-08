Lake Twp.: Cash forfeited in traffic case

Share

A forfeiture judgment recently settled in Wood County Common Pleas Court will result in the Lake Township Police Department receiving $331,991 for its law enforcement drug fund.

Police Chief Mark Hummer announced the settlement by Judge Reeve Kelsey during last week’s meeting of the township trustees.

In all, $400,590 was forfeited to the police, county prosecutor’s office and court. In addition to the Lake Township share, the Perrysburg Township Police Department drug fund will receive $7,999.80; the Wood County prosecutor’s office will receive $59,998.45 for its law enforcement trust fund, and $600.34 will be used to cover court costs.

The case stems from a March, 26, 2017 traffic stop for turn signal violations on Bahnsen Road in Lake Township. According to the police report, the driver admitted to officers having $400,000 in cash in the trunk after being asked if he had any weapons, drugs or large amounts of money.

The man voluntarily opened the trunk and consented to having the vehicle searched, according to police, and a suitcase with clothes and cash was found.

The man told police he was paid $1,000 to pick up the car, a rented Nissan, at a Detroit airport but said he didn’t know who the cash belonged to.

The K-9 unit of the Perrysburg Township Police Department was called and the dog had a positive alert on the cash, according to the Lake Township report.

The man’s name is redacted from the report, which quotes him as saying he did not want the money and wasn’t taking responsibility for it. He signed a seizure form and notice of forfeiture, the police report says.

He was released without being charged and his personal property and vehicle were returned to him.

Authorities began the forfeiture process in January of this year. In early February, an Arcadia, California man, Steven Xiang, filed a petition to recover the money, claiming the vehicle was unlawfully searched and stopped without probable cause.

“There is nothing inherently illegal about possessing cash, even large quantities of cash, The property was not used or involved in the commission of a felony or a gambling offense and it was not directly or indirectly obtained through the commission of a felony or gambling offense,” Xiang’s complaint says.

But on Sept. 5, he withdrew his motion to intervene in the case and dropped his civil suit for return of the money.