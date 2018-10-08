Lake Twp.: Compost site under consideration

Share

Lake Township may establish its own composting program for leaves and brush it collects from residents.

Mark Hummer, township administrator, said last week during a meeting of the township trustees he’s filing an application with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for the required permits to compost.

Hummer made his comments in response to a complaint from a Bailey Road resident who again contested the rezoning of two parcels along Woodville Road from R-2 residential to B-2 general commercial.

The trustees, by a 2-1 vote in May, agreed to the rezoning request from Jim Mlynek, who owns the parcels and is using them to temporarily store leaves before composting them at his nursery on the other side of Woodville Road.

Joe Zemenski, a Bailey Road resident, on Tuesday challenged the B-2 classification, saying the site will resemble an industrial operation with trucks depositing leaves there and then transporting them across the road.

The township and other entities, including the City of Oregon, have taken their leaves to Mlynek in the past, Zemenski said, and he said he expected that to continue.

But Hummer said the township hasn’t made any plans this year to continue doing so. One reason for the township starting its own composting operation, he said, was the board of trustees has been accused of preferential treatment in the zoning matter because it had been taking its leaves to Mlynek in years past.

Hummer said the township is considering a parcel adjacent to the cemetery on Walbridge Road for the compost site.

Zemenski also questioned the zoning code definition of a storage facility but trustee Ken Gilsdorf said a storage facility doesn’t have to be a building.

Richard Welling, a trustee who voted against the zoning change, said opponents of changing the zoning had a 30-day period to appeal the trustees’ decision but no one filed an appeal.

The trustees stipulated that Mlynek be required to construct an earthen mound at least 4 feet high with trees along the perimeter of the western side of the property that abuts Bailey Road residences. Also, Mlynek would have to agree to not place an access road from Bailey to the parcels.

Mlynek has six months to complete the mound.

Dina Pearce, a spokesperson for the Ohio EPA, said that to operate a leaf or yard waste compost facility, the owner/operator of the facility must register with agency at least 90 days before accepting yard waste.

The facility may need to get a storm water permit. Whether a permit is needed and what type of storm water permit, depends on what type of entity will be operating the facility and its location. Even if the facility does not need a storm water permit, the operator must manage storm water runoff so that it meets Ohio water quality standard, she said.