Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to Oregon

Two building permits have been approved by the City of Oregon for a Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant at 2924 Navarre Avenue, according to James Gilmore, the building and zoning commissioner in Oregon.

A Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurant that is now closed at that location at the intersection of Navarre Ave. and Harbor Dr. is currently being renovated for Chipotle.

“One of the permits that was approved was for the shell of the building - to get it ready for Chipotle’s people to come in and make their alterations inside,” said Gilmore. The other permit was for the interior refurbishing of the building.

Gilmore said Chipotle is not required to pull any more permits for the restaurant.

“All of the permits they need have been issued,” he said.

A sun room with curved glass that was part of the Big Boy Restaurant design was torn off as part of the renovation, said Gilmore. “They reduced some of the building footprint and removed some of the additions,” he added. “The shell of the building has already been altered.”

Mercy St. Charles Hospital sold the building for $750,000 on July 27 of this year.

Kenneth Hicks is the developer of the property, said Gilmore.

Chipotle was not required to submit a site plan since there was no new construction at the site.

Drive-through

The Chipotle Mexican Grill will be the first in Northwest Ohio to have a drive through window, according to Gilmore. It also has a liquor permit to sell margaritas in the restaurant, he added.

“They applied for a liquor permit, and I was asked to OK it. We do that prior to the state issuing the license. So that has already been done,” said Gilmore.

Mayor Mike Seferian said there were three previous attempts in the last seven years to get a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Oregon.

“Three other times when we had people interested in locating a Chipotle’s here, and they didn’t happen,” he said. “That wasn’t gossip or a rumor. There were legitimate inquiries by legitimate people who could obtain a franchise. But little things can go wrong. If one little detail didn’t work out, they didn’t come. It’s a big expense. Investors were looking around and trying to zero in on bringing it here, working out the details.”

One location where it fell through was on the corner of Wheeling and Navarre in a vacant lot across the street from St. Charles Hospital.

“There were two proposals to put a Chipotle’s in there,” he said.

A third attempt was made at a site on the same side of the street in one of the plazas off Navarre, he said.

“But they couldn’t make the drive-through practical in that location. Those are the three I know of. But there may have been others interested on the sly. This is in the past six or seven years.