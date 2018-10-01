Historic building in Genoa being restored

Share

The building known as “Heritage Hall” in Genoa has been given a face lift as the Genoa Historical Society nears the completion of the first phase of restoring the structure on Washington Street.

Over the past two years, members of the historical society and other citizens began restoring it with lap siding, new windows, shutters and a new foundation.

Lou Hebert, a member of the historical society, said the aging structure, built in 1856 as a one-room school house with hand-hewn timbers from the Great Black Swamp, was close to being torn down as an eyesore.

He said several residents began researching its history and made plans to restore it.

After being built as a school house, the building was moved and used by organizations for a variety of purposes, including a town hall.

Later, Genoa area veterans of the Grand Army of the Republic used it to hold meetings and named it the Elliot Wyman Post of the G.A.R. and for decades the Women’s Relief Corps held meetings there.

Hebert said the hall was still being used by groups during the 1950s and 60s for meetings and events before time and neglect led to its deterioration.

He said the next improvement project will be a brick patio next to the building with signage that tells the village’s history and a marker to honor Civil War veterans from Genoa and Allen and Clay townships.

Funding for the restoration project is being provided by private and public donations. The historical society also raised funds from the sale of a newly published Genoa history book – a compilation of two earlier books written about the town.

The historical society is applying to place the building on the National Historic Register, Hebert said.