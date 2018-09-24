Hazmat spill simulated: Training exercise called a success

Share

Brad Gilbert, director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, said he was pleased with how a hazardous material training exercise in Lake Township was conducted.

Police, fire and emergency medical service departments from the township, Northwood, Perrysburg, Rossford, Perrysburg Township and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office participated in the exercise Tuesday at Univar USA on Tracy Road of a simulated truck accident and spill of acetone.

“Big exercises like this are difficult logistically trying to make it as real as possible. With that being said, we encountered some logistical issues of the exercise we had to adjust for, but for the overall outcome of the exercise itself I was very pleased,” Gilbert said. “We had over 120 people from 12-14 agencies participating. We were able to test plans and processes that we normally can’t practice on a day-to-day basis like dealing with large amounts of hazardous materials, coordinating multiple agencies and sheltering operations.

“The graded objectives of the exercise showed what process worked and some that we will be improving through our planning.”

State law requires county local emergency planning committees to conduct a hazardous materials exercise annually.

Mitigation plan approved

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the Wood County Hazard Mitigation Plan, surprising local officials who weren’t expecting approval until the end of the year.

The new plan will be in effect for five years before requiring another update. It will assist local jurisdictions in their on-going hazard mitigation processes and make them eligible to apply for mitigation grants.

“I think the plan was approved so quickly because it was a well-written plan that showed how involved each political subdivision was in the plan development process,” Gilbert said. “FEMA requires all political subdivisions to participate, but we were able to show numerous in-depth planning meetings with each jurisdiction which included input from the general public. It is hard for most counties to be this thorough; however, in Wood County, the political subdivisions are always very involved and collaborate very well with us when it comes to important subject matters like planning, response, recovery and mitigation situations that may impact the safety of our citizens.”

CodeRED meeting

Meetings are set for Oct. 3 at the Wood County Courthouse building in Bowling Green to discuss implementing a county-wide notification system using CodeRED.

Six townships and municipalities in the county and the Northwester Water & Sewer District already use the CodeRED system and county officials are considering the system for the entire county.

The meetings will be held at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and last about an hour each.

County officials expect there will be cost savings by having a county-wide contract with the company.

Using CodeRED, government agencies can deliver targeted, time-sensitive alerts to anyone opting into the service.

It is used with the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) to send alerts via the Emergency Alert System (EAS), Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio and other public alerting systems.