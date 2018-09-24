Nexus revenue questions: Sen. Gardner to meet with Woodmore board

Share

State Senator Randy Gardner, R – Bowling Green, said last week he’s accepted an invitation by the Woodmore school board to discuss property tax revenues from the Nexus pipeline and he tentatively plans to attend the board’s October meeting.

“I told them I would be glad to meet with them and talk,” Gardner said. “The challenge is going to be there is not going to be any specific answer as to how much money will be available from any pipeline company and there is no definitive answer it will have on state funding. By the time this revenue would be available the next state budget would be in effect so the funding formula is likely to change.

“It also depends on other factors that happen to the district – valuations change, student population changes. One factor of state aid is the local property tax wealth of the school district. Arguably, if there is a pipeline that adds valuation to the school district, the total value of state aid could be affected. But there is no way to answer that precisely. So if someone says what’s going to happen in 2020 or 2021, once construction of the pipeline is completed and the property valuation is determined you’re still not going to know the answer to that question precisely.”

According to one estimate, Woodmore schools could receive about $5.3 million over five years from the pipeline when it’s operating.

But even if the pipeline is operational this year, it would be 2020 at the earliest that school districts would receive property tax revenues from it, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation. Tax revenues disbursed by county auditors to school districts in February 2020 would be based on assessed valuations certified by the tax department in October 2019.

Sen. Gardner said it’s possible once the pipeline is constructed, Nexus could file an appeal for a lower valuation to try to reduce the tax burden.

“I do think it’s fair for people to not make any conclusions about what a district would realize or what impact it would have on state aid,” he said. “It’s too early to tell.”

School boards and administrations as well as other public entities along the pipeline route have had to urge their constituencies to not view the prospective tax revenues as the answer to all their financial needs.

Adam Parker, a spokesman for Nexus, last week said the project is in the final stages and the company has filed a request with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to place the pipeline into commercial service in the third quarter of this year.

“In its first five years of operation, NEXUS is estimated to generate cumulative tax revenue of $390 million, of which approximately $116 million is estimated to support local school districts in Ohio. According to an economic study performed by Economic & Policy Resources, the construction phase of the project will generate 5,325 jobs and $565 million in wages in Ohio,” he said by email. “Tax estimates were prepared by Public Finance Resources, Inc., in June 2016 based on the scope of the project at the time the study was conducted. These tax estimates are provided for illustrative purposes only, are subject to the final project scope and should not be relied on to determine future budgets.”