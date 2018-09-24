Lake Twp.: Lemoyne Rd. property to be auctioned

Share

The Lake Township trustees last week agreed to retain Amlin Auction, Holland, O., to sell property along Lemoyne Road.

An auction date of Oct. 29 was approved.

Last month, administrator Mark Hummer asked the trustees to consider placing the property up for sale, saying it wasn’t needed.

The township purchased the property nine years ago.Two parcels sit between Lemoyne and I-280 and another is located on the east side of the interstate.

The purchase included the site of a former Ohio State Highway Patrol post that was closed in 2007 when the patrol opened a new Wood County post near Bowing Green.

The building is equipped with a 140-foot radio tower and back-up generator. Township officials had planned to take their time to convert it into an emergency operations center but had to expedite their plans when a June 2010 tornado demolished the township administration building on Cummings Road.

Police emergency dispatching service was routed through the Northwood Police Department’s 9-1-1 system immediately after the tornado. The township resumed the service but it has since been taken over by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Other equipment has been moved to the township fire station on Ayers Road.

Hummer said the township is still paying for basic maintenance, including heating, for the building that is equipped with a well and septic system.

Hummer told the trustees Tuesday he’s received a few calls expressing interest in the property since word got out the township was considering putting it on the market.

Property complaint

In other business Tuesday, the trustees heard a Bailey Road resident complain about the condition of a house on the road.

Glen Bodi told the trustees the house has been abandoned and fallen into disrepair. Siding has been removed and trash is strewn in the yard, which is overgrown.

Hummer said the township is aware of the situation and has been working with the owner to have it remediated or razed. He said it took the township 18 months to complete the legal process of having an abandoned structure on E. Broadway razed.

Bodi also complained about what he described as the lack of progress on property adjacent to Bailey that is being used as a transfer station for leaves to be used as compost.

In May, the trustees agreed to a request to rezone the two parcels covering 2.3 acres along Woodville Road from R-2 residential to B-2 general commercial but included two stipulations.

The owner, Jim Mlynek, who owns Woodville Road Nursery, must construct an earthen mound at least 4 feet high with trees along the perimeter of the western side of the property that abuts Bailey Road residences. Also, Mlynek would have to agree to not place an access road from Bailey to the parcels.

Mlynek has six months to complete the mound, Jeff Pettit, a trustee, told Bodi.

The condition of the road itself also drew criticism from Bodi, who said the board of trustees in 2008 told him it would be repaved.

Rich Welling, a trustee, said the recession took a toll on revenues used for road repairs but noted Bailey is on the township’s list of projects when funding becomes available.

“The whole street is turning into an eyesore,” Bodi said.