Hazmat training exercise planned

        Smoke and fire along Tracy Road in Lake Township the evening of Sept. 18 won’t necessarily mean there has been an accident.

        The Wood County Local Emergency Planning Committee will hold a full-scale training exercise on Univar USA property from 6-9 p.m.

        The Lake Township police and fire departments, Red Cross, Mercy-Perrysburg emergency room, Univar USA and Wood County Emergency Management Agency will participate with other departments and agencies in the exercise, which will be a simulated spillage of acetone from a truck accident.

        Bradley Gilbert, director of the Wood County EMA, said the public may see simulated smoke but the exercise will not pose any threat to the public. He said state law requires a hazardous material training exercise be held annually.

        For information call the EMA, 419-354-9269.

       

 
 

