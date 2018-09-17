Use of lake dredge material to be discussed

Share

Grant proposals for using dredged material from Lake Erie will be discussed by the Ohio Lake Erie Commission at its quarterly meeting Sept. 18 in Port Clinton.

The meeting will be held at Camp Perry, Building 600, 1000 Lawrence Rd. and will start at 10 a.m.

The commission’s Dredge Research and Innovation in Farming Team, which was established by state statute to advise the commission of benefits and effectiveness of applying dredged material to agricultural land, has been reviewing various proposals.

According to a briefing paper prepared for the commission, commodities that pass through the Toledo Harbor contribute about $7 billion in annual business revenue and support 40,000 jobs. To maintain an adequate lake depth for vessels to use the harbor, about 850,000 tons of sediment are excavated annually from the shipping channel and disposed in the open waters of the lake – which will be prohibited after July 1, 2020.

In 2016, the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority opened the Great Lakes Dredged Material Center for Innovation. The center is located on Summit Street in north Toledo and includes four cells to hold dredged material used for agricultural field testing. There is also an “edge-of-field” treatment system research area, a blended soil production area and a barge mooring area.

According to OLEC, the Toledo Harbor receives more sediment than any other Great Lakes harbor. Toledo Harbor dredging is the largest annual dredging project of any Great Lakes port, both in terms of cost and quantity dredged. Toledo Harbor dredging alone constitutes 25 percent of the total dredging in the Great Lakes.

“This pilot project is an example of the type of public-private partnership that will help us eliminate the open lake disposal of dredge material by 2020. Over the next four years, Ohio will be making a concerted effort to look for and develop beneficial use projects like this one for dredged material and sediment,” Craig Butler, Director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, said at the opening of the dredged material center.

In addition to the 2020 deadline prohibiting the disposal of the material in open waters of the lake, agencies are also facing diminishing capacity at confined disposal facilities.

Ron Kozlowski, of the Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District, told the International Dredging Review in July that four disposal facilities in Ohio at Toledo Harbor, Huron Harbor, Lorain Harbor and Cleveland Harbor have some capacity but are dwindling fast.

The OEPA is looking at other options for the dredged material, including using it to restore and create wetlands and making a marketable soil.

The Ohio legislature this summer approved an additional $10 million in capital funding for the Healthy Lake Initiative to reduce open lake disposal of dredged materials.

OLEC meetings are open to the public and include reports from the member state agencies and advisory committees, followed by a public comment period.