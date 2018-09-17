Joint county board postpones meeting on assessments

Share

A meeting set for Sept. 11 of county commissioners from Wood, Ottawa and Sandusky counties to discuss the Toussaint Creek improvement project was postponed.

Mike Libben, program administrator of the Ottawa County Soil and Water District, said it was to be the final meeting of the joint county board to approve final assessments for the project but the board decided more time is needed.

“We determined that we needed more time to cross all the ‘t’s and dot the ‘i’s,” Libben said.

Work was completed in June, he said.

About 34 miles of the Toussaint cuts through the three counties and the creek’s watershed covers more than 47,000 acres. The project began with a petition submitted in 2014 to Wood County officials. Technicians from soil and water conservation districts in the three counties walked the stretch of the of the creek during the winter of 2014-15 and identified more than 200 log jams and about 6,000 dead and leaning trees.

Prior to contract bids being opened in 2017, Libben’s office estimated the cost of the project to be about $850,000.

Land owners with property that will benefit from the project were sent payment notices in September 2016, notifying them the minimum amount would be $25 per parcel and increase on a graduating scale.

The joint board of commissioners agreed to implement the collection of the lower assessment to fund the initial stages of the project. Land owners owing more than $100 per parcel were given the option of paying up front or having the assessments put on their property taxes for up to five years.