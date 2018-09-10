Woodmore: Board seeks info on revenues from pipeline

Share

The Woodmore school board will invite a member of the state legislature to the board’s October meeting to discuss the tax ramifications the Nexus pipeline will have on the school district, board president Sean Rizor, said Thursday.

Rizor said the board is seeking more information about how much tax revenues the district will receive once the pipeline is operating; but board members are also concerned districts along the pipeline route will have their revenues from the pipeline offset by a reduction in state funding.

“What we’re really focused on is what will happen once we get those funds. What we’re hearing is we as a school district, or any entity affected by the pipeline, once the funds start coming in will be reduced in funding from the state,” Rizor said. “It will probably happen in the next biennium budget after we start receiving the funds. We’ve had some people up in arms about us not discussing Nexus but there is not much to discuss because we haven’t been given documentation that says definitively what we’re going to get.”

He said an invitation will be sent to State Senator Randy Gardner.

In a 2016 report, Public Finance Resources estimates Woodmore schools will receive about $5.3 million over five years from the pipeline.

A valuation of the pipeline, on which property taxes would be based, could also be challenged by the company in court, Rizor said.

Jason Mumma, of the Ohio Department of Taxation, told The Press in May that 2020 would likely be the earliest districts receive tax revenues from the pipeline.

“If the Nexus pipeline is placed in service this year (2018), initial tax revenues collected and disbursed by the county to the school districts will occur in February 2020, as based upon the assessed values we will certify in October of 2019. We do not know what the valuation will be until the company files the annual report with us, and the earliest that will be is a year from now, in April, 2019,” he said by email.

The Gibsonburg school board and administration also had to contend with the prospect of a windfall from the pipeline while promoting a tax levy this year on the May ballot and had to remind voters those dollars – an estimated $5.4 million over the first five years of operations - weren’t guaranteed.

Tim Murray, Gibsonburg superintendent, said the Sandusky County auditor’s office hadn’t received any information from the state as to when the tax revenues will start flowing.

A discussion he had with the auditor in Medina County where four districts are to share pipeline tax revenues didn’t leave him any more confident.

“He believes we will not see the majority of this money, and, if we do, our state funding will be reduced to offset the increase,” Murray said in May.

Committee meeting

The policy committee of the Woodmore school board will meet Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Sean Rizor, board president, said the committee will discuss the transition to using the Northeast Ohio Learning Associates for developing district policies.

The board will meet at its office at 349 Rice St., Elmore.