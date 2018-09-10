Mental health levy up for replacement

Share

The need for replacing a 1-mill, 10-year levy on the Nov. 6 ballot that funds the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board is apparent when one sees the scourge of the opiate problem and other related issues, Tom Clemons, the board’s executive director, told the Lake Township trustees last week.

The replacement levy would generate about $3.26 million annually – a little more than a third of the ADAMHS budget for services.

“This year we’re on pace to have the largest number of opiate deaths in Wood County,” Clemons told the trustees, and the use of Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, has saved about 80 people this year.

After recording 21 suicides in 2016 and 11 last year, Wood County has seen 16 so far this year and is on pace to reach 24, he said,

The board has increased the number of persons trained to staff a crisis hotline and partnered with Unison Health to improve access to services, Clemons said.

In all, about 30,000 county residents received treatment, recovery or prevention services last year, according to board figures.

Counseling services are also being increased, Clemons said, and dialectical behavior therapy that emphasizes psychotherapy and groups skills training classes is being bolstered with more trained counselors and increased collaboration between the board, schools and Wood County Hospital.

The board also relies on another levy of 1.6 mills that was renewed four years ago, Clemons said.

He said replacing the expiring levy will cost the owner of property with a market valuation of $100,000 about $35 a year, an increase of about $8.64 from what the levy costs the property owner now.