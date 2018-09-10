Lake Twp: Parcel available for siren location

Share

By Larry Limpf

News Editor

news@presspublications.com

The owner of a parcel on land along Latcha Road near I-280 has offered to donate the land to Lake Township as a site for an early-warning weather siren, Richard Welling, a township trustee, informed the board of trustees Tuesday.

Welling said a siren at the site would benefit residents in the southern portion of the township, which has no siren south of State Rt. 795.

Businesses and travelers at the truckstops along I-280 and residents in the Woodlake Mobile Home Park in particular would benefit, he said.

Three other sirens are located in the Village of Walbridge at Loop Park, along E. Broadway and at the fire station on Ayers Road near the Village of Millbury.

There is currently electric power in place at the donated property.

Mark Hummer, township administrator, said it may be more practical for the township to secure a permanent easement for the site rather than assuming ownership.

He said he would contact the township solicitor to discuss the legalities involved.

Fire chief Bruce Moritz said a siren similar to one that recently replaced a siren assembled in the 1940s or 50s at the former Walbridge administration building would be suitable for the proposed site.

He estimated the cost for a new siren at about $25,000.

Last year, Welling said he’d wanted a siren near the southern boundary of the township for years and had contacted the Ohio Turnpike Commission to discuss the possibility of locating one on its property.

In other business, the trustees heard Hummer report the township police department is eligible for a grant of $40,053 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety for the coming fiscal year.

The grant is being issued under the Impaired Driving Enforcement Program.

Hummer said he also had discussed the cost of road salt with Dan McLargin, township road supervisor, and projected it could double in the coming year.

“It will impact on our budget,” Hummer said.