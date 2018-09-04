Gibsonburg plans 9/11 ceremony

Share

The Village of Gibsonburg is planning a ceremony to mark the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

There ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Williams Park where the village has erected a memorial to honor public safety service personnel.

The village completed the memorial two years ago and dedicated it on Sept. 11, 2016.

The centerpiece of the memorial is a 36-foot, 7,000 pound section of the main antenna that was atop the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

“It’s an incredible memorial and serves as a strong testament to the pride and respect that lives in small towns like Gibsonburg,” said Marc Glotzbecker, village administrator.