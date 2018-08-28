Oregon - Navarre detention pond, bike path nearly complete

Share

A regional detention pond that will help manage stormwater runoff and improve drainage in the Navarre Avenue and Pickle Road area is expected to be completed next month.

The $2.3 million project will help the city fight heavy rains and control flooding in the basements and backyards of area neighborhoods.

The detention pond, located across Walmart on Navarre, will be large enough to hold a 10-year rain event. A flood of that magnitude has a 10 percent chance of happening in any year.

“The detention pond is big. It will hold quite a bit,” Oregon Public Service Director Paul Roman told The Press last week. “If we get two events in a row, the detention pond may be full from the previous event. But it’s going to be a lot better than what we have now. That field where the detention pond is located, was always flooded with water. So we’re just making it deeper and a allowing a bigger volume of water to sit. The water won’t sit there all the time. It will completely drain. If the system is backed up, water will sit there for a period of time and it will eventually drain. It does provide a lot of relief from flooding in that area.”

Flooding has been a problem in the basements and backyards of the Pickle Road area, including the subdivisions in Flo and Fleitz drives, said Roman.



Delayed briefly

The city has talked about doing the project for years.

“I had to postpone the project because of a natural gas line that went through the same area. At the same time, we’ve been installing a waterline that goes from Navarre to Brown. So we’ve been doing multiple projects at the same time. Once we knew where the waterline and the gasline were going, we knew we could build the detention pond and bike path,” said Roman.

The city purchased the unbuildable land from Toledo Edison, then gave the easement back to the company for the lines to remain, said Roman.

All storm drainage heads northeast and discharges into the lake.

The detention pond slows down drainage, allowing some sediment to settle out.

“When rainwater backs up into this holding area, sediment drops out,” explained Roman. “The theory is that nutrients attach to the sediment. If you can get that to drop out, the nutrients and contaminants won’t rush into the lake quickly. We’re slowing it down.”

Nutrients, such as phosphorus and nitrogen, fuel the development of harmful algal blooms in the lake. The algae has plagued the western basin for the last several years.

Bike path

A new bike trail from Pickle to Navarre will be part of the project.

“We’re building the bike path in phases. This phase will extend from Pickle to Navarre at the traffic light at Walmart. Our next phase, which will probably be bid out this winter, will go from the traffic light at Walmart, go north across the Walmart property and connect to the bike path at Starr Avenue,” he said.

Once it reaches the Starr bike path, the trail will connect to the rest of the bike trail system through Pearson Metropark, the city park system, the high school, and ultimately to Maumee Bay State Park.

The city has for years completed projects to improve drainage in the city.

“A lot of what we do is right off the lake, and we work our way upstream,” said Roman. There are no more major projects planned in the near future, he added.

“We’re definitely trying to maintain and keep ditches open - do the general maintenance. We’re still looking at a lot of bridge replacements, and make bridges bigger for drainage capacity,” he said. The city also received a grant for an environmental project in the Old Eastmoreland area. “We’re taking urban runoff and rerouting it through a wetland area along Otter Creek. But we’re still in the design phase for that.”